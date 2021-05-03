Former WWE head writer books an interesting storyline for Bray Wyatt [Exclusive]

Vince Russo has worked as a writer for WWE on multiple occasions. He is famous for having a significant role in writing many interesting storylines.

Russo believes WWE failed Bray Wyatt by not writing at the level that he created the character for and was critical of WWE's booking of The Fiend.

Speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone of SK Wrestling, Vince Russo pitched an intriguing angle for Bray Wyatt in WWE.

"I wanna see Bray in a psychiatrist chair and I wanna see Bray talk about everything he's been dealing with and I wanna build this," Russo said. "I wanna hear Bray talk about the phenomenon of the character Bray Wyatt and how he was on top of the world but they failed him. And how every single week when he would come up with ideas and creative, they fell on deaf ears, but he was given a second life and failed a second time.

Russo said Wyatt would attract an emotional response from viewers.

"I mean really talk about it. These vignettes can go over three months," Russo continued. "Have him talk about his focus right now is to get out of it... think about it. This guy would have you crying. He'd have you crying. There's no doubt about it. That type of emotion, he'd have you crying telling his story every week very seriously."

The former WWE head writer also stated announcers should be kept away from the storyline to avoid them "killing" it.

"Don't have the announcers comment on it because they would just kill it," Russo added. "Don't let them comment on it, they'll kill it, but have him really bring people in and now you're rooting for this guy like 'I hope this guy makes it, I hope this guy's okay.' In the interim, return The Fiend on TV. But it's not Bray Wyatt. People think it is, everybody thinks that the psychology sessions were a work but no, 'that is not me portraying a character.'"

Bray Wyatt's last TV appearance was on the RAW after WWE WrestleMania

Bray Wyatt made an appearance on the RAW after WrestleMania 37. At the Show of Shows, he fell to a surprising defeat against Randy Orton. After going over the events of WrestleMania and being betrayed by Alexa Bliss, Bray stated that he was going to have a fresh start.

Could this be a sign of yet another reinvention of Bray Wyatt's character in WWE? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

