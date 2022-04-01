Ex-WWE writer explains why Cody shouldn't return at WrestleMania 38 (Exclusive)

Vince Russo feels that Cody Rhodes return to WWE at the April 04 RAW instead of WrestleMania 38.

The rumor doing the rounds is that Cody Rhodes is set to return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. It seems that Rhodes could be Seth Rollins' mystery opponent, hand-picked by Vince McMahon.

Vince Russo stated on The Bro Show that WWE should not introduce Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38 to face Seth Rollins and should instead feature him the night after on RAW.

"My bold prediction is if they were smart, they should hold Cody off till Monday. And I don't know if that's a prediction, I'm not saying they'll do that. I'm saying that that's what they should do. That RAW the day after WrestleMania is the most important show of the year. The tickets are already sold. If Cody's on WrestleMania he's not going to sell another ticket. The tickets are sold. Hold him off for the following night," said Russo. [24:05 to 24:43]

Bill Apter agreed with Russo's idea and said either Shane McMahon or John Cena could be Rollins' opponent at The Show of Shows.

Seth Rollins has teased several past and current WWE Superstars as his potential opponent at WrestleMania 38

Following the announcement that he will face a mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38, Rollins has posted GIFs of several pro wrestling personalities on social media.

Rollins has posted GIFs of John Cena, RVD, Elias, Goldberg, Mustafa Ali, Veer Mahaan, Scott Steiner, Bayley, Asuka, and Vince McMahon on his social media over the last few days.

He even posted a GIF of AEW star Marko Stunt, who is set to leave the company after his contract was not renewed.

