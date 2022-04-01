"The anticipation is huge" - Wrestling legend says a controversial star will face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania and not Cody Rhodes (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins' road to WrestleMania has finally been cemented. Vince McMahon recently informed The Visionary that he would wrestle at the Showcase of the Immortals and discover the identity of his opponent inside the ring.

While Cody Rhodes is expected to return, a wrestling legend stated that he believes Shane McMahon will be the former Universal Champion's opponent instead.

Rollins had to jump through several hoops to get to WrestleMania this year. After failing to secure at spot at the biggest show of the year, he was granted a match by McMahon.

On the latest episode of The Bro Show, wrestling legend Bill Apter, who was filling in for Diamond Dallas Page, said that the anticipation for Cody Rhodes' return is exactly why he won't be Seth Rollins' opponent at WrestleMania. Instead, he said that the controversial Shane McMahon is more likely to be in that spot:

"People are talking about Cody [Rhodes] at WrestleMania and it hasn't even happened yet. Now they're talking Monday Night RAW. Personally, it could be Shane McMahon who is Seth Rollins' opponent. Because the anticipation for the Cody thing is huge. You have fans on RAW chanting 'Cody! Cody!' Every time Seth Rollins comes out. It might be too premature to do it at this point because they're expecting that. Maybe they'll throw something else as a deflection. "

Apter added that Cody Rhodes' move to WWE opens the door for other AEW stars who want to jump ship:

"It's very interesting because the people in AEW may aspire like MJF in the past to go to WWE. And people in WWE will always be getting cranky and want to go to AEW. I just think Cody makes that move, if that happens, a lot of guys in AEW know him, and if they ever want to make that jump, it's a phone call."

This could make sense as PWInsider first reported that Shane McMahon is in Dallas for WrestleMania weekend, and could be used in some capacity. You can watch the video below. The topic in question begins at 11:10

What will be the reaction if Seth Rollins faces Shane McMahon?

It's not a far reach to say that WWE will purposely swap Cody Rhodes for Shane McMahon because of the anticipation for the former's return to the company. The RAW after WrestleMania is also the perfect stage for him to return to the company as it has been a night that is known for big returns and moments.

Either way, the move to potentially put Shane McMahon as Rollins' WrestleMania opponent will be met with backlash. With that said, it will be enough heat to automatically turn Rollins babyface, even if that isn't the intention.

Will it be Shane McMahon or Cody Rhodes who returns to face Rollins at WrestleMania?

