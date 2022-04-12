"We don't care that he's getting stretchered out" - Vince Russo on young WWE star's recent storyline (Exclusive)

Vince Russo thinks that the WWE fans are not invested enough into Dominik Mysterio's character to care that he's being stretchered out.

This week on WWE RAW, the young Mysterio faced Veer Mahaan, who returned to the Red brand last week. Veer defeated Dominik and then went on to inflict more pain on the youngster by putting him in a Camel Clutch. Dominik had to then be stretchered out of the arena.

On this week's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned WWE's decision to create a storyline where Dominik Mysterio is stretchered out, as he feels that the audience doesn't care much for the young Superstar.

"I'm assuming they said Rey (Mysterio) wasn't there because if they did not say that and Rey didn't come out when his son was getting killed, they must have had quite a fight at home. Dad never comes out when his son is being stretchered out. Here's the problem - who cares that you stretcher out Dominik Mysterio because nobody cares about Dominik Mysterio? We don't care that he's getting stretchered out. Who cares? If his father doesn't care, who's supposed to care (laughs)?" asked Russo. [12:38 to 13:35]

Rey Mysterio was originally supposed to face Veer on this week's RAW, but he was not on the show.

Ex-WWE star Jim Cornette feels Dominik Mysterio doesn't look like a Superstar

Cornette was critical of Dominik Mysterio's physique, stating that he doesn't have an athletic body and shouldn't have been on the WrestleMania card.

"I've never met this kid and I'm not trying to bury him as a horrible person, but I don't think that he looks visually like a Superstar that should be wrestling on the biggest stage in the entire business," said Cornette.

Dominik teamed with his father to face the team of The Miz and Logan Paul at The Show of Shows, and the father-son duo lost the match. The tag team match was Dominik's first at WrestleMania.

