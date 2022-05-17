Ex-WWE writer on how The Bloodline could get involved in the Naomi-Sasha Banks controversy [Exclusive]

Vince Russo thinks that WWE may change its stance on the Naomi-Sasha Banks controversy if The Bloodline, Roman Reigns and The Usos, get involved.

Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of this week's WWE RAW, after a backstage altercation over creative ideas for a match. The Women's Tag Team Champions were supposed to be a part of the Six-Pack Challenge to determine the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo stated that if The Bloodline back Naomi — who is married to Jimmy Uso — the company could change their mind and resolve the issue:

"I believe there's more that comes into play here because I think it's the family. What if the family now says, 'You know what, talk about Bloodline, we're going to stand behind our blood. You were doing her wrong and she stood up for herself, now we've got a little bit of an issue.' So, if she's got that kind of backing, that could add a whole other layer to it." [From 13:00 to 13:30]

Russo thinks that WWE feels that anybody on the roster is expendable, even Roman Reigns:

"Especially with the money they're making now, I think in their mind they believe they'll make that money without Roman Reigns, without Cody Rhodes. I really believe everybody is expendable." [12:35 to 12:50]

What happened in the main event of WWE RAW?

The Six-Pack Challenge was changed to a singles match between Asuka and Becky Lynch. The Japanese star won the bout and earned a shot at RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Naomi, Sasha Banks, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. were supposed to be the superstars in the Six-Pack Challenge.

WWE, in their statement, revealed that Banks and Naomi did not want to face two performers, which was later revealed to be Becky Lynch and Asuka.

However, the report from Fightful Select suggested that the Women's Tag Team Champions were frustrated by the creative direction and didn't have any heat with any of the competitors involved.

