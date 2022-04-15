"He'd kill you" - Ex-WWE personality on a word Vince McMahon hated hearing in promos (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has disclosed that Vince McMahon would "kill you" if he ever heard the term 'strap' used on tv.

McMahon has a list of words that Superstars are banned from using on WWE television, one of them being 'strap.' On this week's RAW, Cody Rhodes used a similar word during his segment with The Miz, and the latter quickly corrected him.

On the latest The Bro Show featuring Diamond Dallas Page and Vince Russo, the two discussed the words that Vince McMahon disliked hearing in promos. Russo said that The Chairman hated the word "strap" when referring to the title.

"He was a stickler for that stuff, especially 'strap'. He'd kill you, if you said 'strap' he'd kill you. To me, personally, I just always thought all that stuff was silly. They are 'wrestlers,' yes they're 'superstars,' but they 'wrestle' so they're wrestlers. 'Belt,' 'strap,' 'title,' it's all the same. That was Vince's little idiosyncrasies that were weird at times. [12:12 to 12:49]

DDP said that he abided by the words that the company told him to use when he made the switch from WCW, and he didn't find it tough to do so.

"I just knew when I got in there [WWE], those were the words. 'Okay, I'm working for you now and I kinda like 'em,' which puts you up another notch when you're a 'superstar' but we're still wrestlers. They're interchangeable to me. And the 'title' gives it more prestige, he's (Vince McMahon) not wrong. [11:40 to 12:02]

Which other words have been banned by Vince McMahon in WWE?

A report from last year disclosed several words that McMahon hates being used in WWE.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



The Miz: "Title."



Cody Rhodes: "And I'm here to beat the best wrestlers."



The Miz: "Superstars!"



Cody Rhodes: "Even if I have to lose BLOOD for it."



The Miz: "Bruh..."



Great segment.



Cody Rhodes: "I'm here to win the championship belt."
The Miz: "Title."
Cody Rhodes: "And I'm here to beat the best wrestlers."
The Miz: "Superstars!"
Cody Rhodes: "Even if I have to lose BLOOD for it."
The Miz: "Bruh..."
Great segment.

Some of the banned words include belt, strap, blood, kayfabe, wrestlers, wrestling, house shows, babyface, heel, jobber, push, and WWF, to name a few.

The word 'belt,' though, has been used by two big-name Superstars as part of their nickname - Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks, who called themselves Becky 2 Belts and 2 Beltz Banks, respectively.

