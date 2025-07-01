Ex-WWE writer warns fans about one huge problem following Pat McAfee incident (Exclusive)

An ex-WWE writer was highly critical of fans who went after Pat McAfee following his announcement revealing why he wasn't on RAW for a month. The former WWE figure warned fans about one major problem.

Ad

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo discussed and critiqued the Pat McAfee incident, where he was slammed by fans for stating that he was burned out and thus needed to take a break from his WWE commentary duties.

Vince Russo warned wrestling fans who are too invested, telling them that when they give all of their attention to only pro wrestling, they will neglect other issues that are important in their personal lives:

Ad

Trending

"Bro, when you're putting so much emphasis on something that does not matter, because let's face it man, for people in the industry, bro it's a job. It's a job. At the end of the day, that's really all it is. You're earning an income, you're making a living, it's a job. So when you're putting everything you have, your time, your energy, all your attention on something that really doesn't matter, bro I promise you you're neglecting things that [do] matter. You're not paying attention to something if all your attention is going here [to wrestling]." (6:32-7:26)

Ad

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

You can watch the full video below:

Ad

What was the context behind the Pat McAfee issue?

The June 30th episode of RAW marked a whole month without Pat McAfee on commentary. The WWE and ESPN personality essentially revealed that he had to take a break because he was too exhausted after juggling multiple things at once.

Expand Tweet

Ad

McAfee has a wife and a daughter, and an ESPN College Game Day show that he hosts daily, as well as running his own company with multiple staff. The grind never stops for McAfee, and he makes eight figures on his ESPN deal alone.

McAfee stated that he was getting exhausted. Thankfully for WWE, they had Corey Graves on hand, and fans seem to be happy to have him back on the red brand after his near-decade-long stint on the main roster ended when he returned to NXT.

Ad

As for McAfee, he received a lot of hate on social media for being honest, and he shared screenshots of some of them as we mentioned earlier, with a few fans telling him that they were happy he wasn't around for the last month. Pat McAfee laughed off the comments and said that he was excited about what the future holds for him.

If you use any quotes from the article, please provide credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling, and don't forget to embed the episode of Writing with Russo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action