"Exactly! 100% Kayfabe here" - Wrestling fans very worried after Roxanne Perez mysteriously collapsed during WWE Live Event

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Mar 08, 2023 09:28 IST
Roxanne Perez
Roxanne Perez successfully defended her title against Meiko Satomura

Wrestling fans are very worried after Roxanne Perez mysteriously collapsed following her successful title defense against Meiko Satomura tonight on WWE NXT Roadblock.

Tonight, on NXT Roadblock, Roxanne Perez faced off against Meiko Satomura in a hard-fought contest. The experience gap between the two women was quite evident as Meiko dominated most of the match.

However, Perez fought back valiantly and rolled up Satomura to gain a pinfall victory. Following the win, Meiko raised Roxanne's hand in the ring. Following this, the latter collapsed in the middle of the ring to the shock of the NXT Universe and WWE Officials.

Perez was then stretchered out of the arena and taken to a local medical facility.

Stay strong @roxanne_wwe ❤️#NXTRoadblock https://t.co/va0G8ydlTE

The incident has many wrestling fans worried about whether this whole thing was part of the kayfabe or was it real. Many fans took to Twitter to voice their concerns.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@mtplug_grinder @WWE @roxanne_wwe Exactly! 100% Kayfabe here.
@WWE As others pointed out, this is 100% kayfabe. There's no way WWE would've kept it going if it was 100% legit. Great spot to get people talking!#WWENXT #NXTRoadblock
@WWE @roxanne_wwe That was crazy!! Hopefully @roxanne_wwe will be okay!!!#WWENXT https://t.co/pw2KAqQ2wf
@WWE @roxanne_wwe WWE wouldn’t film this if it was real Relax guys.
@WWE @roxanne_wwe Wishing @roxanne_wwe a speedy recovery #ANDSTILL#WWENXT
@WWE @roxanne_wwe Wait is this a work or fr?
@WWE @roxanne_wwe Feels real even though I think it's a angle great to make Roxanne a bigger babyface then she already is
@WWE @roxanne_wwe Nah is this real or what cause I’m genuinely concerned
@WWE @roxanne_wwe feels so real, perfect to make roxanne an even bigger babyface, shawn is literally perfect
@WWE @WWENXT @roxanne_wwe I cannot tell if this is fr or not, but they kept them cameras rolling..???💜
@WWE @roxanne_wwe When Booker got up, was when I was really like “woah”
@WWE @roxanne_wwe This is so sad... please thoughts with her. Always our prodigy.
@WWE @roxanne_wwe Omg @roxanne_wwe Praying for you right now 🙏 sending all the love
@WWE @roxanne_wwe 🖖you going to be alright @roxanne_wwe
@WWE @roxanne_wwe This is truly heartbreaker I hope she's all right my heart cannot take this she is so young
@WWE @roxanne_wwe Praying for Roxanne 🙏
@WWE @roxanne_wwe Hope everything is ok with Roxanne

One fan found similarities with another storyline involving Shawn Michaels.

@WWE @roxanne_wwe Just like HBK! Great acting by Roxanne 🔥 https://t.co/Xa76BemCsx

Another fan argued for the reason for her collapse.

@WWE @roxanne_wwe Roxanne did say she trained harder than ever before for this match, could it be her passing out due to exhaustion after giving it her all? #NXTRoadblock #WWENXT

This angle made things more interesting, as fans will tune in to watch what happens next week.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section.

Edited by Angana Roy
