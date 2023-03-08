"Exactly! 100% Kayfabe here" - Wrestling fans very worried after Roxanne Perez mysteriously collapsed during WWE Live Event

Wrestling fans are very worried after Roxanne Perez mysteriously collapsed following her successful title defense against Meiko Satomura tonight on WWE NXT Roadblock.
Tonight, on NXT Roadblock, Roxanne Perez faced off against Meiko Satomura in a hard-fought contest. The experience gap between the two women was quite evident as Meiko dominated most of the match.
However, Perez fought back valiantly and rolled up Satomura to gain a pinfall victory. Following the win, Meiko raised Roxanne's hand in the ring. Following this, the latter collapsed in the middle of the ring to the shock of the NXT Universe and WWE Officials.
Perez was then stretchered out of the arena and taken to a local medical facility.
The incident has many wrestling fans worried about whether this whole thing was part of the kayfabe or was it real. Many fans took to Twitter to voice their concerns.
Check out some of the reactions below:
One fan found similarities with another storyline involving Shawn Michaels.
Another fan argued for the reason for her collapse.
This angle made things more interesting, as fans will tune in to watch what happens next week.
What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section.
Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here