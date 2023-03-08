"Exactly! 100% Kayfabe here" - Wrestling fans very worried after Roxanne Perez mysteriously collapsed during WWE Live Event

Wrestling fans are very worried after Roxanne Perez mysteriously collapsed following her successful title defense against Meiko Satomura tonight on WWE NXT Roadblock.

Tonight, on NXT Roadblock, Roxanne Perez faced off against Meiko Satomura in a hard-fought contest. The experience gap between the two women was quite evident as Meiko dominated most of the match.

However, Perez fought back valiantly and rolled up Satomura to gain a pinfall victory. Following the win, Meiko raised Roxanne's hand in the ring. Following this, the latter collapsed in the middle of the ring to the shock of the NXT Universe and WWE Officials.

Perez was then stretchered out of the arena and taken to a local medical facility.

The incident has many wrestling fans worried about whether this whole thing was part of the kayfabe or was it real. Many fans took to Twitter to voice their concerns.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Xylot Themes @XylotThemes

#WWENXT #NXTRoadblock @WWE As others pointed out, this is 100% kayfabe. There's no way WWE would've kept it going if it was 100% legit. Great spot to get people talking! @WWE As others pointed out, this is 100% kayfabe. There's no way WWE would've kept it going if it was 100% legit. Great spot to get people talking!#WWENXT #NXTRoadblock

CrispyWrestling 🎮 @DakotaKaiEra @WWE @roxanne_wwe Feels real even though I think it's a angle great to make Roxanne a bigger babyface then she already is @WWE @roxanne_wwe Feels real even though I think it's a angle great to make Roxanne a bigger babyface then she already is

AAron @LivnRollins @WWE @roxanne_wwe Nah is this real or what cause I’m genuinely concerned @WWE @roxanne_wwe Nah is this real or what cause I’m genuinely concerned

troy thundernova @TonyTrotmann @WWE @roxanne_wwe feels so real, perfect to make roxanne an even bigger babyface, shawn is literally perfect @WWE @roxanne_wwe feels so real, perfect to make roxanne an even bigger babyface, shawn is literally perfect

CubsFan16 @Fan16Cubs @WWE @roxanne_wwe This is so sad... please thoughts with her. Always our prodigy. @WWE @roxanne_wwe This is so sad... please thoughts with her. Always our prodigy.

Ben @Hunterangelmaz @WWE @roxanne_wwe This is truly heartbreaker I hope she's all right my heart cannot take this she is so young @WWE @roxanne_wwe This is truly heartbreaker I hope she's all right my heart cannot take this she is so young

One fan found similarities with another storyline involving Shawn Michaels.

Another fan argued for the reason for her collapse.

Drago @Notorious401 @WWE #WWENXT @roxanne_wwe Roxanne did say she trained harder than ever before for this match, could it be her passing out due to exhaustion after giving it her all? #NXTRoadblock @WWE @roxanne_wwe Roxanne did say she trained harder than ever before for this match, could it be her passing out due to exhaustion after giving it her all? #NXTRoadblock #WWENXT

This angle made things more interesting, as fans will tune in to watch what happens next week.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section.

