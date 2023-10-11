“Excited for this new chapter” - WWE star shares update following character change

A WWE Superstar returned to the squared circle alongside his tag team partner after over two months in a completely different avatar. The superstar shared an update following the change in character.

Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo returned to WWE at NXT No Mercy. The duo participated in a fatal-four-way tag team match for the NXT Tag Team Championship and had a great showing throughout the match. Unfortunately, they could not get across the line, as Tony D'Angelo and Stacks retained their titles. It was their first match after the two fell out following a loss in NXT earlier this year.

Garza recently took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself in his new wrestling outfit. The duo of Garza and Carrillo have undergone a drastic character change. In the caption to his photograph, the former expressed his excitement regarding the change.

"Excited for this new chapter 😏🔥 Emocionado por este nuevo capítulo 😏🔥," he wrote.

You can see the post below:

Angel Garza talks about comparisons with WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero

Wrestling fans do not shy away from making comparisons as soon as a new wrestler bursts onto the scene. Up-and-coming Latin talents are often compared with late WWE legend Eddie Guerrero.

Angel Garza has also had a similar experience with comparisons. In an interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Garza expressed his issues with the constant comparisons. He asked fans to enjoy wrestling without comparing two wrestlers.

"I don’t know if I like second parts of things because they always compare you. When I first made my debut, it was here comes the next Eddie [Guerrero]. There is Santos Escobar and the same thing. Stop comparing the characters and enjoy who we are. Comparing characters is fun, but Eddie was Eddie. Nobody is going to be like Eddie," Garza said.

What are your thoughts on comparisons made between different wrestlers? Sound off in the comments section below.