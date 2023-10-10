'Excited to run this one back'- Current WWE Champion reacts to his upcoming title defense at Crown Jewel

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins sent a message after the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

In the aftermath of Rollins' successful title defense at Fastlane, The Visionary opened this week's show of RAW. He said he was proud to be the people's champion and claimed this was only the beginning.

Drew McIntyre then came out and challenged Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins was ready to defend the title later that night, but The Scottish Warrior said that he wanted the former Shield member to be at his hundred percent before they could face off. Hence, he suggested having the bout at WWE's next Premium Live Event, Crown Jewel.

Rollins was glad to accept the challenge, as the match was made official during the episode. He has now reacted to the massive announcement and revealed that he was excited to rekindle his rivalry with McIntyre.

"Been a minute. Excited to run this one back," Rollins shared.

Seth Rollins reacts to his upcoming title defense against Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel.

The duo last faced off one another in a singles competition during their WWE Championship Match at Money In The Bank in 2020. It will be interesting to see how the situation between the two men evolves in the coming weeks.

