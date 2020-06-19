Exclusive: Ricky Starks answered questions for Sportskeeda readers just weeks before his All Elite Wrestling debut

Sportskeeda's Darren Paltrowitz last caught up with the new AEW signee in May 2020.

Ricky Starks had spoken with Sportskeeda for the third time in three months.

Recent All Elite Wrestling signee Ricky Starks

Back in March 2020, Sportskeeda did its first of several interviews with wrestler Ricky Starks, who was then the NWA's inaugural World Television Champion. Just a few weeks later, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but Starks was kind enough to answer more questions for Sportskeeda about life in the midst of quarantining.

Less than two months after that, Ricky Starks was kind enough to do a live Q&A through Sportskeeda's Instagram Live channel, taking questions from fans all over the world. Within that interview, Starks broke the news -- prior to his appearance on the Busted Open radio show -- that he had recently left the NWA and was newly a "free agent."

Fast forward to June 17, 2020 and the wrestling world saw a surprise appearance by Ricky Starks on All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite program. Starks challenged TNT Champion Cody Rhodes to a match that had AEW fans talking. Following that impressive debut, AEW's Tony Khan announced the official signing of Starks to AEW.

Below is video from the May 18, 2020 appearance from Ricky Starks on said Instagram Live channel, in addition to a partial transcription of the conversation. Readers craving more video-based interviews from Sportskeeda can also find recent appearances by WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, Alicia Atout, former WWE Tag Team Champion Epico (Orlando Colon), veteran referee "Kid Ref" Kris Levin and MLW's Richard Holliday.

On how he originally wound up in the NWA:

Ricky Starks: "The NWA found me through these vignettes that I posted online. I don't think they ever saw me wrestle, I don't think they ever heard me talk, but they saw these vignettes that I produced. From that they thought, 'This guy's pretty creative."

On what was up to after leaving the NWA:

Ricky Starks: "I'm not doing anything right now. I'm a free agent now. The world's on pause currently and I'm just gonna have to figure out what I'm doing after that. I'm not trying to hide, I just don't have any plans."

On whether he knew Cody Rhodes:

Ricky Starks: "I've met him before, sure."

On what he was looking forward to doing post-quarantine:

Ricky Starks: "The gym, first and foremost. Secondly, I'll be honest with you, this whole thing has been no different than what I have been doing. I come home and just stay in my house for the weekend and then leave on a Monday or whatever."

On his favorite era of WWE:

Ricky Starks: "I think the Golden Era was the 2001-02 period. I think that's when you had the best of both worlds, as far as wrestling goes, and entertainment. It really hit the stride between those two years."