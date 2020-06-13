Exclusive: Diamond Dallas Page answered questions for Sportskeeda readers, including his favorite matches in WWE and WCW

Sportskeeda's Darren Paltrowitz led an interview with Diamond Dallas Page on June 12, 2020

The WWE Hall Of Famer talked about all facets of his past, present, and future

Diamond Dallas Page, Scott Hall and Jake "The Snake" Roberts at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival

Long-time readers of Sportskeeda and its social media accounts know that WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page changes lives through DDPY.

Well, Sportskeeda has been on a roll lately with its Instagram Live chats, featuring fan-friendly chats in recent weeks with top performers from today's international wrestling scene.

This includes Orlando Colon (former WWE Tag Team Champion Epico), MLW star Richard Holliday of The Dynasty, current NWA TV Champion "Outlandish" Zicky Dice (also of the band Heart To Heart), veteran referee "Kid Ref" Kris Levin, and former NWA TV Champion Ricky Starks.

Things went to another level on June 12, 2020, when Sportskeeda welcomed DDPY founder and WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page onto its Instagram channel. Diamond Dallas Page spoke with yours truly for close to 45 minutes, welcoming typed-in questions from Sportskeeda readers from all over the world.

Among the highlights was when he answered about his favorite WWE match to have been part of:

Diamond Dallas Page: For me, personally, it was WrestleMania with Christian. He actually laid it all out there with me. It was a lot of fun being with Christian and getting to work with him. When I almost broke my neck with Bob Holly, I knew it was time to go, "Okay, I'm done." I loved what I did, but really I did everything I needed to do in WCW. Thank god that Vince [McMahon] bought the [WCW] territory, because WCW -- because of the Monday Night Wars -- will be remembered forever.

DDP also answered about his favorite matches in general:

Diamond Dallas Page: My favorite matches ever, first one was [with Randy] Savage, really all of them. What's really interesting is that a lot of the guys back then would bust my chops because I'd lay out the whole match in my head before I went out there. One of the reasons why Mick Foley can still do what he does is because he's constanty doing his routine on the road. He'll come off and then he'll go back on the road, which means he's exercising his brain. We all know that Mick's been hit in the head a lot and has taken some bad concussions...

For me, I could lay out a whole match. I wanted to have the improvisation, but where I wanted to do it. And I wanted to make sure that people understand what I was saying when I was talking about the match. Everybody busted my chops about it big time, except for Randy, because Randy did the same thing. And no one had the balls to bust Randy's chops!

Other topics of discussion included: