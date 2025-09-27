EXCLUSIVE: "Unforgettable" Plan in Place for Brock Lesnar's Future in WWE

Sportskeeda Wrestling can now exclusively report on Brock Lesnar's future in WWE. The star recently returned to the company and completely squashed John Cena in their match at Wrestlepalooza.As revealed in a recent report by Fightful, Brock Lesnar will be off TV for a while. WrestleVotes had also reported that Lesnar is currently set to work both the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 42. However, there is now another update as to the plans for Lesnar and his future in WWE.Sportskeeda Wrestling can exclusively report that not only is Lesnar planned for Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 42, but that the star has one of the &quot;biggest plans&quot; of the night lined up for him. There are some details being ironed out surrounding the plans for the star, but as of this exclusive, Brock Lesnar is set to be in an &quot;unforgettable&quot; program heading into the show and will be a big feature.&quot;He has one of the biggest plans lined up for him heading into the show. The details are not ironed out but there is a lot happening that he is supposed to be at the center of. Now things change but Brock will definitely be a big feature and it will be unforgettable absolutely&quot;Further updates are awaited on what sort of program is planned and with whom. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on the same.After Brock Lesnar, John Cena Has Limited Appearances Left Before Retiring From WWEJohn Cena is set for a huge match against AJ Styles at Crown Jewel. This has come with a build on social media, as fans were clamouring for the bout.As to who he will face in his last-ever match, the identity of that star is yet to be determined.Further details surrounding John Cena and his last match in December are still awaited.