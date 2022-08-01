Exclusive WWE News Roundup: Hall of Famer says current megastar would have flopped in the Attitude Era, Why Roman Reigns has never faced RAW star, Hulk Hogan praised tag team

Welcome to another edition of the Exclusive WWE News Roundup, where we bring you the most exciting exclusive news and updates on SportsKeeda. In today's edition, we will take a look at some of the interesting topics revolving around big names like Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre and Hulk Hogan.

Drew McIntyre won his match against Sheamus last week on SmackDown to become the number one contender for the WWE Universal title. He will now be facing Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle. Though The Scottish Warrior has proven his mettle time and again, Hall of Famer Road Dogg thinks he wouldn't have made it in the Attitude Era:

3) Road Dogg comments on Drew McIntyre

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg, also known as Brian James, spoke about Drew McIntyre on SportsKeeda's Wrestling Outlaws. James was asked if he thought McIntyre would have been an even bigger star during the Attitude Era. To that, James replied by saying that The Scottish Warrior doesn't have 'it' and would not have been a top star like he is today during the late 90s.

“Look, he doesn’t have ‘it’ enough. He’s a big dude that can go and he sounds like a beautiful big man – and he looks like that, too, by the way. It was a different deal in the Attitude Era. If you broke the curtain on a Monday Night RAW in the Attitude Era, you were on another level,'' said James

He admitted that while the former WWE Champion has improved a lot over the years, the Attitude Era was something special. However, Vince Russo countered James and stated that the Scot would have succeeded in any era, especially because of his looks.

2) Damian Priest on why Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar have not faced him in WWE

Former US Champion Damian Priest recently spoke to SportsKeeda about his status in WWE and who he would like to face. The Judgment Day member said that he would love to face Brock Lesnar as the two of them would have a 'fight'. He also spoke about why The Big Dog Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have never faced him.

"I don't think they are necessarily scared, but I don't know, maybe there is something like 'we don't need to go that way yet.' And there might be a reason for that," said Damian Priest.

Priest teamed up with his stable member Finn Balor to take on The Mysterios at SummerSlam. He lost the match due to his former mentor Edge making his return and exacting revenge on Balor and Priest, who had brutally attacked him on RAW a few weeks back.

1) Hulk Hogan supported Harlem Heat

WWE legend Jimmy Hart revealed that Hulk Hogan was a big supporter of Booker T and Stevie Ray in WCW. Speaking to SportsKeeda, the WWE legend revealed that The Hulkster had personally gone to Eric Bischoff and told him to push Harlem Heat because of how impressed he was.

"They were so important. They were so good, and I remember once Hulk told me, 'Man, I like this Harlem Heat; these kids are good.' I think he went to Eric and told Eric; he said, 'Harlem Heat should be the next team you should push,'' said Hart

Jimmy Hart is one of Hulk Hogan's closest friends who also served as his on-screen manager. He also praised Booker T and his brother Stevie Ray, saying that the two men never turned down bookings and were always ready and eager to get more work.

