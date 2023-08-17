"Expect the unexpected" - 30-year-old WWE Superstar hints at character change

A 30-year-old WWE Superstar has sent a cryptic message to fans hinting at a possible character change.

Los Lotharios is a tag team comprised of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo. The cousins have been a duo since 2021 but have fallen on some hard times as of late. Garza and Carrillo have returned to NXT and there have been some interesting vignettes aired over the past few weeks.

The duo appeared to be ready to break up on the July 18th edition of NXT but have gotten back on the same page. Their grandfather, Humberto Garza, was a legendary wrestler that passed away in 2022, and Los Lotharios hinted that they wanted to start to become serious competitors moving forward to honor him in a vignette on NXT.

Angel Garza took to Twitter today to hint that the "best version" of himself will be coming soon. He warned the WWE Universe to expect the unexpected moving forward.

"Expect the unexpected 😉 Be different, best version of ANGEL GARZA is coming," he tweeted.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell praises Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo

Earlier this year, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell heaped praise on Los Lotharios after the duo lost to Hit Row in a match on WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk show, Mantell praised Angel Garza and Humberto as a tag team. He noted that despite the loss, Los Lotharios can do almost anything in the ring and claimed that their time is coming.

"These guys are good. Most of your Mexican wrestlers are great because that's why they are trying there. They can do almost anything, so I hated to see him lose too, but he has probably a way to go. Losing doesn't mean anything on anywhere else, look at the Baker girl, no, who was the one to lose to Charlotte Flair? How many matches did she lose on the row? And I don't think it hurt her at all. That's what they tell the guys in the back, 'don't worry, your time is coming,' and then her time is here. So, SmackDown overall tonight, one of the better shows and I enjoyed it," said Mantell. [From 37:10- 38:06]

Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo are both very talented superstars but were unable to connect with the WWE Universe on the main roster. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Los Lotharios in WWE NXT.

