"Extremely overrated and overhyped" - Fans hope 10-time champion "never comes back" to WWE

Triple H has brought back some big names since taking control of WWE Creative. However, fans do not want him to get back a 10-time champion who walked out of the company not long ago.

Triple H has handled RAW and SmackDown well over the past several months. Many fans believe his creative work has been much better than Vince McMahon's, who held back a few talented superstars.

Dave Meltzer recently mentioned in Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Sasha Banks (Mercedes Moné) could return to the company if WWE and Triple H wanted her. However, his words didn’t sit well with some fans.

Many fans believe that the company is doing just fine without The Boss. Others pointed out that she is overhyped and overrated, and WWE can continue without having her in the women’s division.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Fans are already expecting Kairi Sane to make a return. Her inclusion in the roster would work well for the company. She was a top star before she left the promotion.

Meanwhile, Sasha Banks departed due to some differences with the management, and she could make it big in NJPW. It would be great to see her have a dominant run in a rival company to leave a mark in the wrestling industry.

Sasha Banks (Mercedes Moné) recently addressed rumors regarding her WWE departure

Fans have been speculating about Sasha Banks’ next move in wrestling for a long time. Many want to see her back in WWE, while some want her to go to AEW or IMPACT Wrestling.

During a recent signing event, a fan asked the former champion whether she left the company due to creative differences. Banks did not like the question asked by the fan.

She questioned the fan where they heard the rumor and whether they believed everything they read.

"Oh, that's what you read, but you weren't there! Haha, so no!" she said.

Her aggressive response made it clear that she wasn’t happy about the rumors spread by different news outlets. At this time, Sasha Banks is recovering from a broken ankle she suffered during a match with Willow Nightingale.

Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for The Boss. She could make a big return soon.

Do you see Sasha Banks making a return to WWE down the line? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

