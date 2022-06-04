Ezekiel feels a 7-time Champion in WWE "needs some help" and should visit Alexa Bliss' therapist (Exclusive)

Ezekiel is currently embroiled in a rather entertaining WWE angle with Kevin Owens. The seven-time champion has challenged Ezekiel's claims that he is "Elias' younger brother," resulting in some fun segments in recent weeks.

During an exclusive Sportskeeda Wrestling interview, Ezekiel agreed with Bill Apter's suggestion that Kevin Owens might soon need to get a psychologist's appointment.

The legendary wrestling journalist stayed in character and suggested that Owens could benefit from therapy like Alexa Bliss.

"Maybe he needs to have a few visits with Alexa Bliss' psychologist," suggested Bill Apter. [11:38 - 11:44]

Alexa Bliss has seemingly returned to normalcy, and the therapy sessions could also change Owens, who is clearly obsessed with uncovering the truth about Ezekiel.

As expected, Ezekiel liked Apter's idea and urged the company to get Kevin Owens the professional help he needed.

"That would be great, yeah. I agree with you. He needs some help!" Ezekiel told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter and Brad Gilmore. [11:45 - 11:48]

Ezekiel is preparing for a big match against Kevin Owens at WWE Hell in a Cell

Ezekiel and Kevin Owens will settle their differences when they meet in a singles match at Hell in a Cell. Zeke also opened up about his upcoming assignment and confirmed that he'd done his homework on Owens.

The RAW star was looking forward to sharing the ring with KO and noted that he'd been "studying" his rival for several years:

"I've been studying this guy for years and years; like I said, I'm a huge wrestling fan. So, I feel like I've got him scouted pretty well," stated Ezekiel. [12:39 - 12:47]

Ezekiel is very serious about his showdown with Kevin Owens, as it could significantly impact his WWE career. The RAW Superstar also played some mind games ahead of his clash and drew attention to Owens' history of lying to people. You can check out that story right here.

