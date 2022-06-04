"He invited me" - Ezekiel's backstage conversation with a top name led to his WWE debut (Exclusive)

Ezekiel has quickly managed to become one of WWE RAW's most popular names. Elias' "younger brother" recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling and revealed that he became a part of the company after a conversation with a "top executive."

While Zeke didn't disclose the name of the powerful backstage personality, the superstar noted that he received a special invite to attend RAW.

Ezekiel showed up after WrestleMania 38 and has since been a regular member of the red brand's roster. Here's what he had to say about the events leading up to his debut:

"I had come across, just a few months ago, I'm not going to say the name, but a top WWE executive, if you want to call it that," revealed Ezekiel. "I introduced myself. I said, 'Hello, I'm Ezekiel, Elias' younger brother.' He invited me to Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania, and I thought, you know what? Right now would be a great time to go introduce myself to Kevin and the world. And the rest is kind of history, man." [3:07 - 3:40]

Story continues below ad

Ezekiel thanks Elias for paving the way for his WWE career

Despite his recent success, Ezekiel has several detractors questioning his identity. The entire storyline with Kevin Owens, which features an upcoming match at Hell in a Cell, revolves around whether his rival is actually Elias with a new look.

Ezekiel, however, has a lot of respect for his brother and feels The Drifter opened the door for his signing. Zeke's life-long dream has been to be a wrestling superstar, and he termed Elias' absence as just a "freak occurrence":

Story continues below ad

"Man, I've got to say. First off, love my older brother," Ezekiel stated. "Thank you for bringing that up. I like to say that Elias walked so that Zeke could speak, and so I am just so grateful for everything he has done and kind of a path that he's at least laid out for me, and I can tell you, yes, absolutely freak occurrence [Elias' absence]. Now, it had been my dream, my entire life since I was young, to be a WWE Superstar." [2:37 - 3:06]

Where is Elias? Almost every fan has been asking the same question. Amidst all the speculation, a superstar revealed that he recently shared text messages with Elias. You can read more on that here.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Story continues below ad

Don't miss all the action of WWE Hell in a Cell, streaming live on Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far