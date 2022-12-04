"F*ck Messi" - Former WWE star JONAH (fka Bronson Reed) sends a message during Argentina's FIFA World Cup Match with Australia

Former WWE star JONAH was in full support of his nation Australia during their Round of 16 match against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The 34-year-old took to Twitter to send a message to Argentina captain Lionel Messi. It's safe to say that it wasn't a pleasant one if you're a fan of La Albiceleste.

Jonah tweeted out a five-word message, taking a dig at Messi. At the time of writing, Argentina is leading 1-0 against Australia after the opening goal was scored by Messi himself:

"F*ck Messi, let's go Socceroos" wrote Jonah.

Check out Jonah's tweet below:

The Australian National Football Team has enjoyed an incredible World Cup campaign this year. The team started off the tournament with a 4-1 loss to defending champions France.

However, a 1-0 win over both Tunisia and Denmark secured the Socceroos' qualification from Group D.

Could Triple H bring Jonah back to WWE?

Since taking over the creative team in WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement, Triple H has brought back numerous top stars. There have been reports of him bringing Jonah, formerly known as Bronson Reed, back to the company as well.

According to a previous report from Xero News, the former NXT North American Champion could be a surprise entrant in next year's Royal Rumble Match. The report suggested:

"I'm told Bronson Reed is very likely going to sign a deal with WWE, he may return in the Rumble match. HHH wants a few surprises in his first Rumble,"

Much like numerous other top stars, Reed was released in 2021. The same report also suggested that the Australian star won't be the only star who will return to the company. He is currently competing under New Japan Pro Wrestling.

In recent months, superstars such as Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and Mia Yim have all returned to the Stamford-based company, among numerous other prominent names.

Would you like to see Jonah return under Triple H? Sound off in the comment section

