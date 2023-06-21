"F*ck y'all, I'm coming for that a**" - 28-year-old provokes WWE stars ahead of Money in the Bank

This year's Money in the Bank features seven WWE Superstars, all of whom have not held the world championship before.

Following Logan Paul's revelation on the latest episode of RAW, The Maverick had some thoughts on potentially winning gold in the not-too-distant future by "shortcut" means.

Speaking to Byron Saxton on WWE DIgital Exclusive, Logan Paul revealed that he is "nervous" about the upcoming contest but plans on winning it by hook or crook. He has no other option following his bold comments:

"I gotta win. I gotta win. I just cut a promo talking smack about this entire city [Cleveland] losing. And I think I'd like to win, I think I'd like a WWE Championship on my resume. I don't really like following the traditional path. So I'm gonna take the shortcut, get that briefcase, cash it in, beat whoever I have to," Logan Paul said. [0:24 onwards]

When asked about what he has to say to his fellow competitors, Logan Paul looked at the camera and said, "F*ck y'all," before saying it again:

"You bleeped that? [I will bleep that.] Bleep it again! F*ck y'all! I'm coming for that a**!"

You can watch the interview below:

40-year-old WWE Superstar warns Logan Paul ahead of Money in the Bank

Logan Paul teased the possibility of cashing in the contract on either world champion during his in-ring promo. He has challenged both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in the last seven months, both in losing efforts. While his win is a legit possibility, fans desire to witness LA Knight's push begin in the UK show.

Before Monday night, LA Knight commented on the possible involvement of The Maverick in this year's ladder match while interviewing with Metro:

"Well, I think that’d be a very bad idea for him! As much as he’s shined in all of his matches he’s had so far, he’s gonna find out that it’s not gonna be quite the same shine this time around when I’m in that ring,"said Knight. [H/T: Metro]

The unpredictability of this year's winner has sparked massive interest among fans for this year's Money in the Bank.

Could someone other than LA Knight or Logan Paul walk out of The O2 Arena as Mr. Money in the Bank? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

