LA Knight claims it would be a "very bad idea" for returning WWE Superstar to join the Money in the Bank ladder match

LA Knight has issued a warning to a returning superstar ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 will air from the O2 Arena in London on July 1st. LA Knight qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match by defeating Montez Ford on SmackDown. Knight rolled up Ford and used the ropes for leverage to escape the bout with a victory.

The 40-year-old superstar was recently interviewed by Metro and was asked about Logan Paul possibly being a part of the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Logan Paul will return tonight on WWE RAW in Cleveland, but LA Knight believes it would be a bad idea for the popular YouTuber to join the ladder match on July 1st.

"Well, I think that’d be a very bad idea for him! As much as he’s shined in all of his matches he’s had so far, he’s gonna find out that it’s not gonna be quite the same shine this time around when I’m in that ring,"said Knight. [H/T: Metro]

Claiton @CBEffect_ LA KNIGHT IS SO OVER



LOOK THIS POP LA KNIGHT IS SO OVERLOOK THIS POP https://t.co/zsQaew9cFw

LA Knight on making it to WWE's main roster

LA Knight is very confident heading into Money in the Bank next month and believes he has earned his spot on the main roster.

Knight debuted on the main roster last year as Max Dupri, the leader of the Maximum Male Models faction. When that didn't work out, he was given his old gimmick back and has been a hit with fans ever since.

However, the company still hasn't booked him as a star, but that all could change if he wins the Money in the Bank contract at the premium live event.

During his conversation with Metro, Knight added that making it to the main roster is long overdue for him, and he has been through a lot to make it in WWE.

"I’m ready to go. This is something, for me, that I feel’s been long overdue. It’s been something that I’ve had to break my a** for. It’s something I’ve had to be broke for, sleep in cars and drive all across the United States and fly around the world to make this happen – finally, here we are," he added. [H/T: Metro]

Many fans will be rooting for Knight to win the Money in the Bank contract for a guaranteed title shot in the future. Only time will tell which superstar will emerge victorious and capture the Money in the Bank contract at the premium live event.

Do you think LA Knight should win WWE Money in the Bank? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes