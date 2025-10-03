"F**k him" - Former WWE champion accuses Brock Lesnar of going into the business for himself 

An ex-WWE star didn't hold back before blasting Brock Lesnar and accusing him of going off-script during Elimination Chamber 2022 in Saudi Arabia. In a recent interview, Matt Riddle made the said allegations against The Beast Incarnate.

Riddle is among the most controversial names in wrestling, whose comments have often ruffled many feathers. His latest target seems to be none other than Brock Lesnar, with whom he has plenty of history. The Original Bro had previously claimed that he was supposed to win the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match before the eventual winner, Lesnar, interfered and shot down those plans.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Matt Riddle addressed his differences with Lesnar. Riddle spoke about Elimination Chamber 2022 and how The Beast Incarnate didn't sell for other competitors, including him, during the titular Chamber match. He added that Brock Lesnar even reduced the bout's length by close to 15 minutes.

Matt Riddle then fired expletives at the former Universal Champion and said he had gone into the business for himself to get himself over.

“I’ve worked with Brock a couple times — at Extreme Rules, Elimination Chamber in Saudi. He literally forgot what number he was supposed to come out…“[He] punched the plexiglass door — which isn’t super strong. Like, I can kick through it, but you’re not supposed to — and then he just bum-rushed. He cut the match by 15 minutes. Because, like, he didn’t — he’s like, ‘Oh, sell.’ Like… F-5. He writes his own ticket, essentially. “And then Paul Heyman pretended like it didn’t happen or was like, ‘Oh, that was my mistake.’ And it’s like… no, it wasn’t. Yeah. F*** him, dude. He just went into business for himself.” (H/T - Ringside News)

What did Matt Riddle say about Brock Lesnar and Royal Rumble 2022?

In a chat with Sportskeeda's Kevin Kellam earlier this year, Matt Riddle revealed that during his days as part of RK-Bro with Randy Orton, WWE had pitched him to win the 2022 Rumble match and even eliminate Lesnar. Riddle added that once Brock Lesnar learned of the plans, he immediately rejected the pitch.

"You know, it's WWE, anything can happen at any time. It's a wild place to work. There was, believe it or not, when Randy [Orton] and I were together, and they pitched it - that I would win the Rumble, have some back-and-forth, maybe get rid of Brock [Lesnar]. And then Brock came in and called the match and that wasn't going to happen. But yeah, people argue but, I was one of the last four people in the Rumble. How couldn't I have won? I was in the final four or five in the Rumble out of 30. Common sense, bro!" [From 0:45 - 1:28]

Going by just many controversies have surrounded him lately, it's safe to say all of the comments made by Riddle must be taken with a pinch of salt.

