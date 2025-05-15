  • home icon
  • "F**king heartbreaking," "They have a point" - WWE fans divided after Rhea Ripley breaks the internet with unfiltered post

By Nayan Kumawat
Modified May 15, 2025 13:04 GMT
Rhea Ripley is a former Women
Rhea Ripley is a former WWE Women's World Champion. [Image via WWE.com]

Rhea Ripley is one of WWE's biggest superstars currently. The Eradicator has been in the world title picture for a long time now, and it appears she is next in line to face IYO SKY for the Women’s World Championship.

Fans have had mixed reactions to Rhea again seemingly emerging as the number-one contender for the world title. Some of them have called her out on social media for being in the title picture repeatedly.

In response, Ripley recently shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) in which she claimed that these critics were the reason why female wrestlers weren't taken seriously.

Furthermore, Mami urged them to focus on their respective lives. The WWE Universe is now divided, with some fans coming in Ripley’s support, while others remain critical. A fan called out critics for mistreating Rhea and termed the entire saga ''heartbreaking.''

Meanwhile, a user questioned the former Judgment Day member for always being in the title picture.

Below are some reactions:

Fans react to Rhea Ripley&#039;s rant on X. [Images via Mami&#039;s X]
Fans react to Rhea Ripley's rant on X. [Images via Mami's X]

Former WWE employee calls the latest episode of RAW “awful,” apart from Rhea Ripley's match

While reviewing the latest episode of the red brand's show on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo stated that the entire episode was “awful” other than the main-event tag team bout, featuring Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY against Giulia and Roxanne Perez.

The veteran said that the women put in a lot of work during the bout, claiming that it was the only positive thing about the show.

"Just an awful show, man. The only positive thing I have to say is, I know those four women at the end worked their bu**s off. They really did. When you put women in a main event, they really feel like they have something to prove, and they work very hard. So, yes, those women worked very, very hard in that main event. There's nothing else positive to say about anything on this show. Nothing. Zero," Russo said.
It will be interesting to see if The Nightmare gets another shot at the Women's World Title in the coming weeks.

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Edited by Yash Mittal
