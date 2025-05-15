"F**king heartbreaking," "They have a point" - WWE fans divided after Rhea Ripley breaks the internet with unfiltered post

Rhea Ripley is one of WWE's biggest superstars currently. The Eradicator has been in the world title picture for a long time now, and it appears she is next in line to face IYO SKY for the Women’s World Championship.
Fans have had mixed reactions to Rhea again seemingly emerging as the number-one contender for the world title. Some of them have called her out on social media for being in the title picture repeatedly.
In response, Ripley recently shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) in which she claimed that these critics were the reason why female wrestlers weren't taken seriously.
Furthermore, Mami urged them to focus on their respective lives. The WWE Universe is now divided, with some fans coming in Ripley’s support, while others remain critical. A fan called out critics for mistreating Rhea and termed the entire saga ''heartbreaking.''
Meanwhile, a user questioned the former Judgment Day member for always being in the title picture.
Below are some reactions:
Former WWE employee calls the latest episode of RAW “awful,” apart from Rhea Ripley's match
While reviewing the latest episode of the red brand's show on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo stated that the entire episode was “awful” other than the main-event tag team bout, featuring Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY against Giulia and Roxanne Perez.
The veteran said that the women put in a lot of work during the bout, claiming that it was the only positive thing about the show.
"Just an awful show, man. The only positive thing I have to say is, I know those four women at the end worked their bu**s off. They really did. When you put women in a main event, they really feel like they have something to prove, and they work very hard. So, yes, those women worked very, very hard in that main event. There's nothing else positive to say about anything on this show. Nothing. Zero," Russo said.
It will be interesting to see if The Nightmare gets another shot at the Women's World Title in the coming weeks.