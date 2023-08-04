"F**king overrated clown", "Man I hate this guy!" - WWE fans bash Roman Reigns for stating he is one of the best trash talkers

The wrestling fans were bent out of shape after current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns claimed he is one of the finest trash talkers in the industry.

Ever since The Tribal Chief returned at SummerSlam 2020, fans have witnessed a different side of him. The heel persona of Reigns has led him to throw insults or disparage his opponents in between the matches.

Not only that, but the 38-year-old star has been on a roll with Paul Heyman by his side and has been delivering incredible promos that any WWE Superstar could wish for.

Recently the champion and The Wiseman visited ESPN's First Take to discuss various topics. During the interview, Roman Reigns claimed to be the best trash talker in World Wrestling Entertainment.

However, a section of the WWE Universe was not pleased with The Bloodline member's response and slammed him on Twitter with several wild reactions.

A fan claimed that Reigns is not even in the top 100 of best trash talkers in the world and referred to him as an "overrated clown."

A fan's censored response to Reigns.

Some fans mentioned the hate for The Tribal Chief and told him to imagine he has the best microphone skills.

Ok buddy keep thinking that lol

A WWE fan noted that Reigns cries in front of the audience to "acknowledge him" or quotes from the Looney Tunes cartoon.

Uhh.. since when? Normally he just cries for people to acknowledge him or quotes Looney Toons

Another wrestling fan called out the 38-year-old star as "absolute trash" instead of the best trash talker.

Absolute trash on the mic lol

Vince Russo says Roman Reigns should use his backstage power to nix plans with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared that the champion should consider using his star power to scrap plans for Cody Rhodes to put an end to his title run.

As per Russo, The American Nightmare is not an ideal candidate to dethrone Roman at a potential rematch at WrestleMania 40. Instead, the former writer believes that a Bloodline or Anoa'i family member who hasn't been introduced so far could end the story of Roman Reigns.

While speaking on the latest episode of Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran mentioned that The Tribal Chief needs to keep the title within The Bloodline storyline using his backstage power rather than giving it to an outsider such as Cody Rhodes.

"If I'm Roman Reigns, and I've got all the stroke that I've got and there are more family members climbing the ladder that are very young, I'm saying 'We're keeping the storyline in the family.' He's got enough stroke bro. That's what I would do," Russo said.

The two stars are rumored to collide again at the upcoming Showcase of the Immortals. However, the Stamford-based promotion has yet to develop a different storyline, given that Rhodes and Reigns are on different paths on WWE TV.

Do you think Roman Reigns is one of the best trash-talkers? Sound off in the comments section below.

