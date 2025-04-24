"F*** you" - Baron Corbin furious with WWE for removing top star from WrestleMania 41

Baron Corbin, who now goes by the name Bishop Dyer, didn't hold back before lashing out at WWE over a major star missing WrestleMania 41. The former US Champion stated that he was angry at seeing Bayley miss the event.

The Rolel Model was initially scheduled to team up with Lyra Valkyria at The Show of Shows to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Titles. However, a returning Becky Lynch replaced her at the last moment. Though many fans were pleased to see The Man back, an equal number of them were disappointed with Bayley being removed from the show at such short notice.

Baron Corbin, too, didn't mince his words over the situation. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the former WWE star slammed the Triple H-led creative team for their booking. Corbin added that he was furious as Bayley had been a thorough team player who always stood by the company's side whenever they needed her.

"I've had a few days to kind of calm down because it made me extremely angry. F*** you, that's my sentiment. I mean, to do it to Bayley of all people," Dyer said. "Someone who's been there through COVID. Has made lemonade out of dogs*** repeatedly...is a model f***ing employee." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

WWE CCO Triple H addresses Bayley being removed from WrestleMania 41

During the post-WrestleMania 41 media interaction, Triple H was quizzed about the decision to replace The Role Model at The Show of Shows.

Rather than delving deep into it, The Game said Bayley was a "pro" and assured fans that she'd be fine.

"And don't worry, guys, Bayley will be just fine. True pro. Cannot say enough good things about her. True pro," said Triple H.

Lynch replacing Bayley did serve a purpose, though, as on the post-Mania episode of WWE RAW, The Man turned heel after she and Lyra Valkyria lost their Women's Tag Team Titles back to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

