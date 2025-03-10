Face turn and betrayal in Chelsea Green storyline makes sense, WWE veteran says (Exclusive)

Chelsea Green was crowned the first WWE Women's United States Champion after defeating Michin at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 14, 2024. Vince Russo, WWE's head writer in the late 1990s, thinks Green's popularity should lead to a babyface turn.

Ad

Green has gained fans lately thanks to her entertaining persona and on-screen alliance with Piper Niven. On March 7, the Canadian retained her title against Michin on SmackDown after receiving help from new ally Alba Fyre.

Russo discussed Green's title reign with host Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo. In the near future, he thinks WWE's creative team should embrace the SmackDown star's positive crowd reactions by booking her against heels.

Ad

Trending

"The simplest thing to do that would make all the sense in the world is to turn her babyface with Piper Niven [working as a heel]," Russo said. "I mean, that's the easiest thing for them to do. Why they don't do that, I don't know. I don't know, bro. This woman is so, so, so, so talented. They could do so much with her." [6:01 – 6:19]

Ad

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Ad

Watch the video above to hear Russo address WWE's underwhelming booking of Shinsuke Nakamura as United States Champion.

Vince Russo on Piper Niven turning heel to face Chelsea Green

In recent months, Piper Niven has worked as Chelsea Green's bodyguard to ensure she remains the Women's United States Champion. Based on the latest SmackDown episode, Alba Fyre looks set to perform a similar role moving forward.

Ad

Vince Russo has enjoyed Green's work on the blue brand and thinks a feud with the villainous Niven could take her character to the next level:

"I would love to see, other than a comedic side of her, and that would be the way to do it. If Piper Niven turns on her and gets big-time heat on her, now we could see a serious side of Chelsea Green." [6:19 – 6:34]

Ad

Earlier in the episode, Russo said he wants a SmackDown star to attack The Steiner Brothers as part of a storyline with Bron Breakker.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback