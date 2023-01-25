Facing The Bloodline was "an honor and a privilege," claims Former WWE Champion

In a recent interview, former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston praised Jimmy and Jey Uso of The Bloodline. He also hailed the Samoan duo as The New Day's greatest opponents.

The Usos currently rule the entire tag team division, with the brothers holding the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Having been a part of the company for more than ten years, their biggest feud as a duo arguably came in the form of The New Day.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, Kofi Kingston highlighted how The New Day's matches with Jey and Jimmy Uso have always been unique. He also praised the champions for their credibility as performers.

"They are probably the best opponents that we’ve gone up against and we have had a lot of matches against them, but every single one of them has been different, every single kinda like out does the last one. It’s always just a pleasure and an honor and a privilege to be able to mix it up with them in any way shape or form." (From 33:41 to 34:10)

Besides The Usos, The Bloodline consists of their brother Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and its leader, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, The New Day comprises Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods.

WWE Hall of Famer praises The Bloodline's recent segment on RAW

This past Monday on RAW saw the Samoan stable decide the fate of The Honorary Uce Sami Zayn as his place in the group was put on trial.

Following the segment, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray took to social media as he praised every single member of the faction for their great mic and character work.

"FIGHTING OPERA at its FINEST!! Love the Bloodline storyline. #WWERAW30," tweeted the Hall of Famer.

The group will now be focused on Roman Reigns' match this Saturday at the Royal Rumble as he is set to defend his title against Kevin Owens.

