"Family first," "Come back home" - WWE fans want to see Jey Uso return to The Bloodline with The Rock and Roman Reigns

WWE Universe wants to see Jey Uso return to The Bloodline after Roman Reigns' alliance with The Rock.

In 2021, The Bloodline was formed by Reigns and Paul Heyman. Jey was the first member to join the faction, followed by his brother Jimmy Uso. Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn were next in line to enter the faction before Zayn and Jey betrayed The Tribal Chief and left The Bloodline.

Taking to Twitter/X, a large portion of the WWE fans agreed to the idea of Jey returning to The Bloodline now that The Rock has allied with Reigns.

Check out the WWE Universe's reaction on Twitter/X:

However, a portion of the WWE Universe is against the idea of Jey returning to The Bloodline. Check out the reactions for the same below:

In 2023, The Usos left The Bloodline, leading to a civil war within the faction. Jimmy and Jey defeated Reigns and Sikoa in a tag team match at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

At SummerSlam, Jey unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship before being betrayed by his brother Jimmy.

Jey Uso opened up about his life without The Bloodline

Jey Uso was an integral part of The Bloodline. The faction was once regarded as the most dominant group in all of WWE.

Speaking in an interview with TNT Sports, Jey stated that after quitting The Bloodline, traveling was the biggest difference for him, as he has been traveling alone without his brothers. He opened up by saying the following:

"I think the biggest difference for me is the traveling part of my job. I travel alone now, and I'm usually with my twin brother all these years, even with Solo for the last year and a half. I was just riding with my brothers all the time. Now, it's just me, just navigating through the world, just alone. I got buddies out there, but there's nothing like having your brothers around because then it wouldn't feel like I'm at work a lot of the time. They would make time pass, they would make the long car drives pass easier, faster."

Jey Uso is competing on Monday Night RAW, feuding with Gunther. Main Event Jey will be challenging for the Intercontinental Championship on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

What are your thoughts on Jey possibly returning to The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.

