"Nasty rumors" - Fan favorite choice for Elias/Ezekiel storyline says WWE did not contact him

Former Mr. Money in the Bank Damien Sandow (AKA Aron Stevens) has revealed that he never received a call to be a part of the Elias/Ezekiel storyline.

Damien Sandow was famous for The Miz's stunt double and even won the WWE Tag Team Championship with The A-Lister. Fans loved his comic timings and hoped he would return to WWE and play a part in the storyline due to his resemblance to Zeke/Elias.

Ezekiel is one of the most talked about WWE Superstars due to the uncanny resemblance to his 'older brother,' Elias. He has been an integral part of the Monday Night RAW roster and stacked a couple of wins against Kevin Owens.

Speaking on Straight Talk Wrestling, Stevens claimed that he was never called upon to play a role in the storyline:

“No, nasty rumors. They [WWE] have never contacted me, I’ve never contacted them. It’s just been kind of like, ‘Okay, that chapter of my life is done, and I’m moving forward.’ I don’t know if they did contact me, I would have much interest in doing that because I think there’s just other things that I’m focusing on." [H/T - Fightful]

It would have been interesting to see Stevens play the part of Elias, Ezekiel, or even Elrod on Monday Night RAW.

Aron Stevens heaps praise on WWE Superstar Ezekiel

Stevens is no stranger to winning championships in WWE. The highlight of his career was winning the Money in the Bank contract in 2013. He has also feuded with the likes of Cody Rhodes and The Miz.

Meanwhile, Elias' younger brother skipped NXT and entered the main roster. After weeks of feuding with Kevin Owens, he lost to The Prizefighter. However, KO is still skeptical about Ezekiel's identity.

During the same interview, Stevens heaped praise on Zeke:

"I think he’s very talented, and I think he probably should have gotten more than they’ve given him. The only reason I say this, like I’ve gotten comparisons and people always hit me up about it, so when I checked his stuff out, really, really talented... But I’m sure whatever they give him, he’ll take what it is and make the most out of it. That’s what you have to keep doing. That’s kind of the survival up there." [H/T - Fightful]

It would have been interesting to see the two perform together and take down Kevin Owens.

Do you think Zeke will win a major championship in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below!

