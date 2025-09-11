Fan-favorite WWE superstar finally getting a push by Triple H prompts reaction from Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Given the roster size of WWE, many talented superstars often have to wait their turn when it comes to being pushed in the active scene. LA Knight's number has finally come up it seems, which has pleased WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long.

LA Knight had organically grown to be one of the most popular stars on the roster back in 2023. He later went on to have several stellar matches, even winning the United States Championship twice. However, he fell off in prominence afterwards, until recently where he seems to be starting a feud with Jey Uso.

Speaking about LA Knight on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long stated:

"I am glad to see LA Knight. They are doing something with him man. I really like him, and I think if they gave him an opportunity, he could be money."

You can check out the full video here:

Bill Apter is very excited to see what the WWE superstar does next

Given LA Knight's talent and charisma, his brewing feud with Jey uso has captured the attention of legendary journalist Bill Apter.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter stated:

"Did you see how hot Jey Uso and LA Knight were at each other? They are both babyfaces, and they both went nose to nose. This could be a h*ll of a feud. But who are the fans gonna vote for, or root for? Probably Jey Uso, maybe LA Knight's turning heel. It's very confusing but a compelling storyline because it's making us think about what they're gonna do."

As of now, it remains to be seen how LA Knight responds to the surprise attack by Jey Uso on the next episode of WWE RAW.

