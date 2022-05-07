Watch: Fan jumps barricade to interact with Cody Rhodes, The American Nightmare reacts

Cody Rhodes was victorious over Seth Rollins in a dark match after this week's episode of WWE SmackDown went off the air.

After the bout, The American Nightmare was seen interacting with the WWE Universe and clicking selfies. During this, a young fan jumped the barricade in hopes of getting a picture with him.

Rhodes initially asked the kid about his parents before telling him to return to his seat. As it turned out, he eventually granted the young fan his wish to get the picture.

Check out the wholesome interaction between Cody Rhodes and the young fan below:

Taking to Twitter, Rhodes also reacted to the incident as he confirmed that the kid ended up getting the picture. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion wrote:

"This popped me. He ended up getting the pic. Good kiddo"

Check out Rhodes' tweet below:

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes 📸



Good kiddo @Brandonturrisi This popped me. He ended up getting the picGood kiddo @Brandonturrisi This popped me. He ended up getting the pic 😂 📸 Good kiddo

Cody Rhodes recently revealed what his conversation with Vince McMahon was like upon return

Cody Rhodes made his WWE return at WrestleMania 38 as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent. The former AEW star won his return match against the former Universal Champion in spectacular fashion.

During a recent conversation with Stone Cold Steve Austin on the Broken Skull Sessions show, The American Nightmare revealed what his conversation with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was like. He said:

“Part of me thought what will be said will be uninteresting, but I’ll be able to thank them and love them and be flattered by the fact I went from someone they could’ve cared less about to having this conversation… I feel good. But what they said wasn’t anything less than just freaking spectacular, and it was just time [to return]," Rhodes said.

Rhodes is currently set to face Rollins in a huge 'Mania 38 rematch at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash premium live event. The former hopes to secure yet another massive victory for himself, continuing his momentum in WWE.

Do you think The American Nightmare will get it done against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash? Sound off in the comment section below!

Edited by Angana Roy