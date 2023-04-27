Fan spots AJ Styles in extremely unique situation after months of absence from WWE

AJ Styles has been absent from WWE for a while now. The star has now been spotted in an extremely unique situation with a fan and has confirmed the same on Twitter.

Styles was injured at a WWE Live Event at the end of December, just as the company was gearing up to embark on the Road to WrestleMania 39. With him missing the build to Royal Rumble and the entire WrestleMania 39 event, he has been sorely missed.

During the live event, Styles broke an ankle and has been out of action as a result, even though it didn't require surgery. He let the fans know the same.

"Just want you guys to know that I’m ok. Broken ankle is what I’m dealing with. No surgery, this just takes some time to recover. This will be the longest I've ever been out of the ring. Thanks for the prayers and get well wishes."

AJ Styles @AJStylesOrg Just want you guys to know that I’m ok. Broken ankle is what I’m dealing with. No surgery, this just takes some time to recover. This will be the longest I've ever been out of the ring. Thanks for the prayers and get well wishes. Just want you guys to know that I’m ok. Broken ankle is what I’m dealing with. No surgery, this just takes some time to recover. This will be the longest I've ever been out of the ring. Thanks for the prayers and get well wishes.

AJ has been away from the public for months, but a fan recently came across The Phenomenal One while playing the battle royale video game PUBG. In the game, the player was knocked down by another player named STYLESCLASH. He was curious and asked on Twitter if he had actually been taken out by the real AJ Styles.

Styles retweeted the post and confirmed that it was indeed he who had knocked him down.

While Styles has stayed active on Twitter, coming across him randomly in a video game is quite a unique situation.

For the moment, it's not certain when he will be returning, but given that he's playing games, he seems to be in good spirits.

Whom do you want AJ Styles to face when he returns? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes