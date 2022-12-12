Fans ask Rhea Ripley to leave former WWE Champion alone on his 48th birthday

Rhea Ripley's latest tweet aimed at WWE legend Rey Mysterio has left fans in splits.

Rey Mysterio has turned 48 years old. WWE's official Twitter handle sent a heartfelt birthday wish to Mysterio on the joyous occasion. Rhea Ripley, who has been terrorizing The Master of the 619 for a while now, responded to the tweet with a shot at Mysterio.

Rhea Ripley shared a "Disaster Girl" meme in her tweet and wished Rey a happy birthday.

Check out the tweet below:

While most fans had a field day over The Eradicator's sinister message to the WWE veteran, a few others pleaded with her to leave him alone, at least on his birthday.

Check out some of the most notable responses below:

Hussein @whoishussein_ @RheaRipley_WWE Just leave the man alone, you’ve done enough @RheaRipley_WWE Just leave the man alone, you’ve done enough

Rhea's Whispers @RheasWhispers " @RheaRipley_WWE "We visited for Thanksgiving. Be rude of us not to do the same for his birthday... and Christmas. @RheaRipley_WWE "We visited for Thanksgiving. Be rude of us not to do the same for his birthday... and Christmas. 🎅😈"

🖤🦇Maddie🖤🦇 @maddie_brianna_ @RheaRipley_WWE She’s a menace and I love and live for it @RheaRipley_WWE She’s a menace and I love and live for it 💀😂

☆ @simplygreatking @RheaRipley_WWE let him enjoy this day in peace plsss @RheaRipley_WWE let him enjoy this day in peace plsss 😭😭

Rhea Ripley recently invaded Rey Mysterio's home on Thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving this year, The Eradicator and Dominik invaded Rey Mysterio's home and brutally beat him up. The video immediately went viral on Wrestling Twitter, and the villainous duo received massive heel heat for the beatdown.

Shortly after, The Nightmare explained the reason behind attacking Mysterio on Thanksgiving:

“It was great. We went in there trying to be nice, trying to be civil. We were hoping that we could have a nice little family get together and just have Thanksgiving together, enjoy it. But you know, Rey, he once again shut the door on Dominik. He disrespected myself and Dominik by closing that door, so I wasn’t having it. Then of course he called me a name, and Dominik snapped. That’s what happens when you’re being a bad influence in front of the children at the table. He’s trying to take the spotlight once again for himself, and we’re not gonna stand for it.”

Dominik Mysterio turned on his father at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022. To everyone's horror, the young gun later joined The Judgment Day on RAW.

Rhea Ripley finally made Dominik embrace his dark side, ruining his relationship with his father. Rhea's latest tweet has left many fans speculating that she might also end up attacking Mysterio on his birthday.

What do you think of Ripley's tweet to Rey Mysterio on his birthday? Is she going too far?

