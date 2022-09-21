"Why have him win it in the first place?" - Fans baffled as Shawn Michaels strips Bloodline member of championship to kick off WWE show

WWE legend Shawn Michaels stripped Solo Sikoa of the NXT North American Championship this week on NXT. Twitter went into a frenzy following the announcement, as fans were mostly baffled.
Last week's NXT main event saw an impromptu match take place between Solo Sikoa and Carmelo Hayes. The bout saw the latest addition to The Bloodline win the NXT North American Championship. He replaced Wes Lee, who was attacked backstage by Trick Williams and Hayes.
However, tonight's episode of NXT opened with Carmelo Hayes and Sikoa in Shawn Michaels' office. The WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative informed The Bloodline member that he wasn't supposed to be in the title match since fans didn't vote for him.
Hence, Michaels informed Sikoa that he had to vacate the NXT North American Championship, much to the dismay of the main roster star. A new champion will be crowned at Halloween Havoc in six weeks in a ladder match.
Fans were shocked on Twitter as to why Sikoa won the North American Title only to relinquish it a week later.
Check out some of the reactions below:
One fan suggested that Solo Sikoa is going to take the United States Title from Bobby Lashley.
Many fans speculated that the ladder match at NXT Halloween Havoc will be amazing.
There was even a joke regarding the vacant title.
While we know that Carmelo Hayes will be part of the ladder match at Halloween Havoc, only time will tell who will be added to the match.
Do you think Shawn Michaels made the right decision? Sound off in the comments section.
