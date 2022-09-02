Create

"This would do HUGE numbers" - Fans believe Braun Strowman is returning to WWE for a feud with 28-year-old star

The 4-time champion is rumored to return on the upcoming Monday Night RAW episode.
As per PWInsider, Braun Strowman is reportedly set to make his WWE return on next week's RAW. Fans have already begun speculating regarding the former Universal Champion's creative plans.

Amongst all the names that WWE can pick from its stacked roster, fans believe Triple H could be setting up Braun Strowman to feud with Omos. The Nigerian-born superstar has been positioned as WWE's top "big man" following Strowman's release in 2021.

The 28-year-old star, however, has not been spotted on TV for a while, especially since Triple H came to power. Many have raised concerns over Omos' spot on the card following Strowman's return.

Here are some of the reactions that we compiled on how Strowman's WWE comeback could impact Omos' immediate future:

Now that Braun Strowman is back in the WWE, we could possibly get this match!This would do HUGE numbers, IMO. https://t.co/cdy1CrCCZM
To be honest, I am completely indifferent toward Braun Strowman returning to #WWE.He's a big man who can work (at least better than Omos), but what does he even do?He's already a Triple Crown champ and feuded with most of the top stars.He was over with kids, I guess.
@TheRajGiri @PWInsidercom Omos reacting to the Braun Strowman news. 😆 https://t.co/sEZyLFNKsA
@WrestleOps After Braun Strowman puts Omos over, what else is he going to do in WWE 🤔😂.As you can tell, I'm not excited for his return to the company... #BraunStrowman #WWE https://t.co/YpSJi4e8N2
Triple H definitely gonna book Braun Strowman vs Omos
Yes!!! Can't wait for Braun Strowman versus Omos! twitter.com/Fightful/statu…
Saw Omos trending and thought he was released from WWE but actually he’s trending because of Braun Strowman 🥴 https://t.co/ONnmRSusMV
Braun Strowman Vs Omos 🔜 twitter.com/wrestlelamia/s…
Y'all know good and damn well they're bringing back Braun Strowman so he can feud with Omos, let's stop the cap for a minute
I'm not overly excited about Braun Strowman returning but he's a better big guy option than Omos is right now. He might even be able to help Omos.

Twitter also had a few other exciting creative suggestions for Braun Strowman, one being him potentially being the leader of Hit Row.

Braun Strowman should lead hit row
feed Braun Strowman to Rick Steiners son and send his big overgrown ass right back to his startup company

While Strowman stands to benefit on all fronts by re-signing with WWE, his close friend EC3 will unfortunately no longer have the former Universal Champion on the Control Your Narrative (CYN) roster.

Several fans didn't miss the opportunity to comment on EC3's loss as we picked out some of the best reactions below:

EC3: “we are gonna control our narratives, right guys?” Karrion Kross and Braun Strowman as soon as they get a call from Triple H: https://t.co/cV5rgXjQvB
Braun Strowman when WWE contacted him again https://t.co/UDB9M195a3

A section of the fanbase was also not keen on seeing Strowman back in the WWE as they didn't feel he was a relevant name in the current landscape of wrestling.

Apparently reports claim that Braun Strowman is returning to WWE.Triple H 0- 1 Vince McMahon Never seen a bigger L than this 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/0wwLFhl5P8
I used to be a massive fan of Braun Strowman but he lost steam in #WWE. If he gets booked well maybe he can get massively over again like 2017ish twitter.com/WrestlePurists…
I think the important thing with Braun Strowman returning to #WWE is how are they going to use him? Will he go back to his previous gimmick? Who will he feud with first? #WWERAW #WWECastle
PWInsider: Braun Strowman is returning to WWEWrestling Twitter: https://t.co/2XvL8c0MhB
I said my piece before on Braun Strowman, and I'll say it again. I'm no fan of the guy. But am I opposed to him being given another chance by #WWE? No. So the only "L" I see being given, is to all these whining dorks in the IWC. Go outside and touch some grass. Please! https://t.co/4DZGBUCZmI

What's in store for Braun Strowman after his WWE return?

Rumors of WWE's interest in Braun Strowman started doing the rounds a couple of days back as Triple H continues to reshape the main roster based on his vision.

It looks like the company wasted no time in wrapping up its negotiations with Strowman as the former world champion is slated to appear on the next RAW episode in Kansas City.

There are presently no updates on WWE's booking plans for the returning star, but he should ideally be involved in a big angle considering his history in the promotion.

While we've already explained four possible things that could happen to Strowman after his return, how do you see WWE utilizing him? Share your opinions in the comments section below.

