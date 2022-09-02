"This would do HUGE numbers" - Fans believe Braun Strowman is returning to WWE for a feud with 28-year-old star

As per PWInsider, Braun Strowman is reportedly set to make his WWE return on next week's RAW. Fans have already begun speculating regarding the former Universal Champion's creative plans.

Amongst all the names that WWE can pick from its stacked roster, fans believe Triple H could be setting up Braun Strowman to feud with Omos. The Nigerian-born superstar has been positioned as WWE's top "big man" following Strowman's release in 2021.

The 28-year-old star, however, has not been spotted on TV for a while, especially since Triple H came to power. Many have raised concerns over Omos' spot on the card following Strowman's return.

Here are some of the reactions that we compiled on how Strowman's WWE comeback could impact Omos' immediate future:

The Bloodline's Honorary Special Counsel @hacker_wwe Now that Braun Strowman is back in the WWE, we could possibly get this match!



Now that Braun Strowman is back in the WWE, we could possibly get this match!



This would do HUGE numbers, IMO.

Graham "GSM" Matthews @WrestleRant



He's a big man who can work (at least better than Omos), but what does he even do?



He's already a Triple Crown champ and feuded with most of the top stars.



To be honest, I am completely indifferent toward Braun Strowman returning to #WWE He's a big man who can work (at least better than Omos), but what does he even do?He's already a Triple Crown champ and feuded with most of the top stars.He was over with kids, I guess.

Raphael Wilson @089968Raph___ .



After Braun Strowman puts Omos over, what else is he going to do in WWE 🤔As you can tell, I'm not excited for his return to the company... #BraunStrowman

Triple H definitely gonna book Braun Strowman vs Omos

Saw Omos trending and thought he was released from WWE but actually he's trending because of Braun Strowman 🥴

##JAMESRiCK! @YxungJames twitter.com/wrestlelamia/s… 𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 @wrestlelamia



BREAKING: Braun Strowman is coming back to WWE and will be on RAW wrestlelamia.co.uk/confirmed-brau… Braun Strowman Vs Omos 🔜

Y'all know good and damn well they're bringing back Braun Strowman so he can feud with Omos, let's stop the cap for a minute

I'm not overly excited about Braun Strowman returning but he's a better big guy option than Omos is right now. He might even be able to help Omos.

Twitter also had a few other exciting creative suggestions for Braun Strowman, one being him potentially being the leader of Hit Row.

Braun Strowman should lead hit row

feed Braun Strowman to Rick Steiners son and send his big overgrown ass right back to his startup company

While Strowman stands to benefit on all fronts by re-signing with WWE, his close friend EC3 will unfortunately no longer have the former Universal Champion on the Control Your Narrative (CYN) roster.

Several fans didn't miss the opportunity to comment on EC3's loss as we picked out some of the best reactions below:

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows EC3: “we are gonna control our narratives, right guys?”



EC3: "we are gonna control our narratives, right guys?"



Karrion Kross and Braun Strowman as soon as they get a call from Triple H:

Braun Strowman when WWE contacted him again

A section of the fanbase was also not keen on seeing Strowman back in the WWE as they didn't feel he was a relevant name in the current landscape of wrestling.

Bernardomayne 💯☝🏾 @bernardomayne Apparently reports claim that Braun Strowman is returning to WWE.



Triple H 0- 1 Vince McMahon

Apparently reports claim that Braun Strowman is returning to WWE.



Triple H 0- 1 Vince McMahon

Never seen a bigger L than this 🤦🏾‍♂️

BR0KEN Ash 😂🔫 @BR0KEN_ASH WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Braun Strowman is returning to WWE.



Multiple WWE sources confirmed this morning Strowman will be at this Monday's Raw in Kansas City.



Braun Strowman is returning to WWE. Multiple WWE sources confirmed this morning Strowman will be at this Monday's Raw in Kansas City.- PWInsider I used to be a massive fan of Braun Strowman but he lost steam in #WWE . If he gets booked well maybe he can get massively over again like 2017ish

I think the important thing with Braun Strowman returning to #WWE is how are they going to use him? Will he go back to his previous gimmick? Who will he feud with first? #WWE RAW #WWE Castle

Marks With Mics @MarksWithMics PWInsider: Braun Strowman is returning to WWE



PWInsider: Braun Strowman is returning to WWE



Wrestling Twitter:

“Mischievous” Mike De Silva 🫠💀 @AGuyNamedMike89



I'm no fan of the guy.



But am I opposed to him being given another chance by



So the only "L" I see being given, is to all these whining dorks in the IWC.



I said my piece before on Braun Strowman, and I'll say it again.I'm no fan of the guy.But am I opposed to him being given another chance by #WWE ? No.So the only "L" I see being given, is to all these whining dorks in the IWC.Go outside and touch some grass. Please!

What's in store for Braun Strowman after his WWE return?

Rumors of WWE's interest in Braun Strowman started doing the rounds a couple of days back as Triple H continues to reshape the main roster based on his vision.

It looks like the company wasted no time in wrapping up its negotiations with Strowman as the former world champion is slated to appear on the next RAW episode in Kansas City.

There are presently no updates on WWE's booking plans for the returning star, but he should ideally be involved in a big angle considering his history in the promotion.

While we've already explained four possible things that could happen to Strowman after his return, how do you see WWE utilizing him? Share your opinions in the comments section below.

