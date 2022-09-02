"This would do HUGE numbers" - Fans believe Braun Strowman is returning to WWE for a feud with 28-year-old star

As per PWInsider, Braun Strowman is reportedly set to make his WWE return on next week's RAW. Fans have already begun speculating regarding the former Universal Champion's creative plans.
Amongst all the names that WWE can pick from its stacked roster, fans believe Triple H could be setting up Braun Strowman to feud with Omos. The Nigerian-born superstar has been positioned as WWE's top "big man" following Strowman's release in 2021.
The 28-year-old star, however, has not been spotted on TV for a while, especially since Triple H came to power. Many have raised concerns over Omos' spot on the card following Strowman's return.
Here are some of the reactions that we compiled on how Strowman's WWE comeback could impact Omos' immediate future:
Twitter also had a few other exciting creative suggestions for Braun Strowman, one being him potentially being the leader of Hit Row.
While Strowman stands to benefit on all fronts by re-signing with WWE, his close friend EC3 will unfortunately no longer have the former Universal Champion on the Control Your Narrative (CYN) roster.
Several fans didn't miss the opportunity to comment on EC3's loss as we picked out some of the best reactions below:
A section of the fanbase was also not keen on seeing Strowman back in the WWE as they didn't feel he was a relevant name in the current landscape of wrestling.
What's in store for Braun Strowman after his WWE return?
Rumors of WWE's interest in Braun Strowman started doing the rounds a couple of days back as Triple H continues to reshape the main roster based on his vision.
It looks like the company wasted no time in wrapping up its negotiations with Strowman as the former world champion is slated to appear on the next RAW episode in Kansas City.
There are presently no updates on WWE's booking plans for the returning star, but he should ideally be involved in a big angle considering his history in the promotion.
While we've already explained four possible things that could happen to Strowman after his return, how do you see WWE utilizing him? Share your opinions in the comments section below.
