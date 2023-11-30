Fans believe dream CM Punk match against 7-time WWE champion is "not gonna happen"

CM Punk’s return to WWE has shaken up the landscape of the wrestling industry. Many dream matches are awaiting The Best in The World, and fans believe one such match may never materialize.

Punk returned at Survivor Series after Cody Rhodes’ team won the WarGames match. He was immediately confronted by World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, who did not seem too happy at the former AEW star’s return.

Rollins has already spoken about Punk on a couple of occasions since his comeback. It’s reported that The Best in the World will face The Visionary before going head-to-head with Roman Reigns.

While those two massive feuds await CM Punk, fans also want to see him face AJ Styles in WWE. However, many believe that the match will never happen as the two stars have real-life heat.

Styles has spoken about his unwillingness to work with CM Punk on multiple occasions. WWE could look to keep them on different brands during their remaining years in the company.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Fans don't see the dream match happening

Some more fan reactions

It must be noted that the two stars have worked in the same ring for different promotions. However, their real-life heat could keep them separated in WWE.

There are many other dream feuds awaiting Punk on the main roster. Fans will just have to wait to see who all gets to rub shoulders with him following his return.

WWE star AJ Styles has stated that he’s not a fan of CM Punk

Rumors regarding The Best in the World’s return to the company had been circulating for years. However, fans had to wait nearly a decade to see him back in WWE.

AJ Styles was asked about potentially facing the former world champion in a match on a Twitch stream back in 2020. The Phenomenal One shot down the idea, stating that fans will never see it happen.

"Nope," Styles said about a possible match between the two. "That will never happen... I don't have to go into detail about that one. I think it's pretty obvious where things stand. I'm not a fan."

Styles hasn’t appeared on television for three months. It will be interesting to see who he will feud against following his return.

Do you hope to see a match between AJ Styles and CM Punk down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes