Fans believe newly crowned WWE champion will "get that Gunther like title run"

Gunther has been one of the most dominant champions in WWE for nearly two years. However, fans want to see a newly crowned champion replicate The Ring General's run on NXT.

Gunther's Intercontinental Championship run has been legendary, to say the least. There seems to be no stopping The Ring General, who has overcome some of the toughest superstars to retain his championship and become the longest-reigning IC Champion in history.

The latest edition of NXT saw Oba Femi cash in his NXT Breakout Contract to get a match against a tired Dragon Lee (check out some of the reasons why). Femi didn't take long to defeat the North American Champion and win his first title in WWE.

The match wasn't that great, but the victory was sweet nonetheless. Many fans have been following Oba Femi's journey in NXT and were happy to see him win a title so early in his career.

Taking to Twitter, many fans pointed out that Oba Femi had what it takes to become a top star. Some want to see him have a Gunther-esque reign with the title that can help elevate the NXT North American Championship.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Some fans want to see Oba Femi have a title run similar to Gunther's.

Others want him to become the Gunther of NXT.

A fan pointed out that his rivalry against Dijak could steal many shows.

Another fan believes Oba Femi is the complete package.

Some fans want to see him enter the Royal Rumble to gain even more popularity.

One fan pointed out how the title suits the massive superstar well. It could help him get to the next level quicker.

Another noted the steps that led to his incredible win on WWE NXT.

Oba's recent performances have shown that he's in it for the long run. However, WWE has yet to test him out in lengthy matches where he'll need to show his endurance along with his strength.

Gunther will return to WWE on the upcoming episode of RAW

Gunther has been away from RAW following the birth of his child with Jenny. The Ring General is set to make his return on the upcoming episode of the red brand.

Imperium has been through a lot since the Intercontinental Champion went on a break. Giovanni Vinci suffered an injury during a match against New Day, and Ludwig Kaiser got some revenge on Kofi Kingston on the latest edition of the show.

The Ring General could get into a rivalry for his Intercontinental Championship on the upcoming episode of RAW. On the other hand, he could simply announce his entry into the men's Royal Rumble match.

Who do you want to see challenge The Ring General next? Sound off in the comments section below.

