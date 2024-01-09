Former WWE champion breaks silence after injuring Kofi Kingston on RAW

A former WWE champion recently broke his silence on Twitter after injuring Kofi Kingston on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The name in question is Ludwig Kaiser.

Kofi Kingston and Ludwig Kaiser locked horns in a one-on-one match on the latest edition of the red show. The Imperium member sought revenge after the former WWE Champion accidentally injured Giovanni Vinci on the Day 1 edition of RAW. Kaiser viciously attacked Kingston after their bout ended in a double count-out.

Ludwig Kaiser recently took to Twitter to comment on his actions after he injured Kofi Kingston. The former NXT Tag Team Champion made it clear with his tweet that he was seeking revenge against his rival:

"#Revenge," Kaiser tweeted.

Konnan believes Kofi Kingston's New Day needs to change its gimmick in WWE

On a recent edition of Keepin' It 100 Official, Konnan said The New Day was a massive success at the time of WrestleMania 32. He highlighted how the faction's merchandise sales and fan reception were impressive.

"They turned it [gimmick] around. They made it successful, they made it funny. I remember going to Dallas to WrestleMania [32], and all I could hear was 'New Day Rocks' everywhere. All I saw was New Day shirts. I was like, 'Wow these guys are about to explode,'" Konnan said.

The wrestling veteran further explained how the stable had been doing the same thing for a long time and should change its gimmick:

"But I just think that they milked it as much as they can. This has been like an eight-year gimmick, bro. They've milked it as much as they [can] or more. They've milked it as much as they can, and it is time that they evolve because they're very creative," Konnan added.

WWE recently provided an update on Kofi Kingston's situation after Kaiser assaulted him on RAW. It will be interesting to see what's next in the compelling storyline.

