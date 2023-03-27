Fans believe WWE made a major botch with top WrestleMania match graphic involving Bianca Belair

WWE WrestleMania 39 will host the RAW Women’s Championship match between titleholder Bianca Belair and challenger Asuka. WWE on BT Sport’s Twitter handle recently shared a 'Tale of the Tape' image for the contest, and fans believe that there is a major botch in it.

The rivalry between Asuka and Belair was set up after the former won the Elimination Chamber bout in February. It has been touted as one of the must-see contests at WrestleMania. The EST and The Empress of Tomorrow have been partnering on RAW, while also being at loggerheads. This has led some fans to believe that the build hasn't been satisfactory.

The recent 'Tale of the Tape' image shared by WWE on BT Sports' Twitter handle also seems to have a mistake, according to fans. While Bianca’s height is stated to be 5 feet 7 inches on the graphic, many fans believe that she is much taller than that.

A few fans have pointed out that The EST is much taller than 5 feet 7 inches, with some claiming that she is 5 feet 11 inches. The height difference is obvious when she is standing next to Asuka.

The company’s website, and many other sources, state that Bianca Belair is 5 feet 7. However, some fans believe that her height is understated and that she is much taller than her billed height.

Rhea Ripley’s height was also understated by WWE in a recent graphic similar to Bianca Belair's

Former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is set to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39. Sony Sports Network and WWE posted graphics comparing the two superstars before their fight.

In the graphics, Ripley’s height and weight were stated to be 5 feet 7 inches and 137 pounds. The Eradicator cleared the air about her height and weight with a single tweet.

"Seen a lot of these being made, so I’m going to correct you all. I’m 5ft 9in, 170lbs," tweeted Ripley.

While Ripley has spoken up about her real height and weight, Bianca Belair hasn’t said anything yet. It will be interesting to see whether The EST too will clear the air about her height in the coming days.

