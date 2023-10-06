Fans call out WWE Hall of Famer for claiming he was supposed to wrestle John Cena at WrestleMania 25

Fans called out a WWE Hall of Famer for lying since he recently claimed he was supposed to wrestle John Cena at WrestleMania 25.

Hulk Hogan was one of the biggest stars in the '80s. He was one of the first to take professional wrestling mainstream and became a worldwide superstar. He is a legend who has accomplished everything there is to do in the business and faced all the big names.

However, there is one top guy that Hulk Hogan has never faced in his career - John Cena. The WWE Hall of Famer has claimed that he was supposed to have a match against the Cenation leader at WrestleMania 25, but that match fell through. Instead, Cena faced Edge and Big Show in a triple threat contest for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Fans are having none of it and have called out Hulk Hogan for lying about facing Cena.

One fan joked that Hogan wanted Cena to put him over, which is why the match never happened.

While another fan seemed glad that the match didn't happen.

John Cena is not yet done with the WWE

John Cena recently returned to the WWE and has been involved in a feud with The Bloodline. He was initially supposed to team up with AJ Styles against the group at Fastlane. However, the stable took the latter out before he could sign the contract.

Luckily, Cena was able to find a last-minute partner. LA Knight came to his rescue last week and signed the contract. Given that the 16-time world champion is approaching 50, many fans were speculating that this could be his last run with the company.

The Cenation leader appeared on WWE's The Bump recently, and he claimed that he is not yet done with WWE, but he also acknowledged that the clock is ticking on his career.

“So selfishly, I said I wanted to make sure it's not time to go yet. And I confidently believe that I'm not done. But I do believe that we're all fighting that ticking clock and mine has less seconds than most other people in the locker room, from maybe oh two or even before zero to maybe Christmas. Even some are seen like I just want to say thank you," said Cena.

He continued:

"Thank you to the audience. Like a lot of times, we just go away and we don't get a chance to say a proper thing like, Hey, thanks for allowing me to do this for so long. I pull no punches. I don't exist without the audience. And I'm just really grateful for every single second. I'm really grateful. That's why I can't talk trash about it.” [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

It's good to hear that John Cena still has another run left in him, and it will be interesting to see when he decides to call time on his career.

