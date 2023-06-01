Fans claim they're waiting for Roman Reigns' 1,000-day celebration on SmackDown and not CM Punk's return to AEW

Wrestling fans on social media have claimed that they're waiting for Roman Reigns' 1,000-day title celebration, which takes place this week on SmackDown over CM Punk's AEW return.

On this week's episode of Dynamite, Tony Khan announced that on the opening night of the AEW Collision show, The Second City Saint will be returning to the company. The show is scheduled to take place in Chicago on June 17. The former AEW World Champion was last seen during his infamous All Out post-show press conference.

Taking to Twitter, fans reacted to a comparison between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' upcoming segment and CM Punk's upcoming return.

Check out the fan reactions below:

TheFrostDemon🥶😈 @TheFrostxDemon @EliteClubSOB Cm Pepsi is not in the same league as Roman Reigns or the Bloodline storyline. @EliteClubSOB Cm Pepsi is not in the same league as Roman Reigns or the Bloodline storyline. https://t.co/05SBXONbbR

Reigns won the Universal Championship three years ago and reached 1,000 days as champion at Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

Throughout his title reign, The Head of the Table has defeated top superstars, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, and Kevin Owens, all of whom are former world champions.

In 2023, Reigns successfully defended his title thrice. His first defense was against Owens, which was followed up with a win over Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. In the main event of WrestleMania 39, The Tribal Chief defeated Cody Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Jey Uso sent a three-word message after his brother Jimmy betrayed Roman Reigns

At Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, Roman Reigns teamed up with Solo Sikoa and challenged Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Unfortunately, things didn't turn out the way The Tribal Chief was hoping for.

Reigns was betrayed by his cousin Jimmy Uso. During the closing moments of The Bloodline's tag team championship match, Jimmy accidentally superkicked Solo. The turn of events eventually led to Jimmy superkicking Roman, not once but twice, betraying The Head of the Table in the process.

Taking to Instagram, Jey Uso sent a three-word message after his brother Jimmy betrayed Reigns. He wrote:

"MY BOY SNAPPED," wrote Jey.

It remains to be seen how things will pan out this coming Friday night on SmackDown when the Tribal Chief will host a celebration.

