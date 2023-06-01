Jey Uso sends a three-word message after Jimmy Uso's betrayal of Roman Reigns

Jey Uso has sent a three-word message after his brother Jimmy betrayed Roman Reigns at Night of Champions.

In the main event of the recently concluded premium live event, Reigns featured in the main event. He unsuccessfully challenged for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships thanks to Jimmy, who, during the closing stages of the match hit The Tribal Chief with two superkicks.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Jey reposted a video of Jimmy's betrayal. He sent a three-word message in favor of his brother.

"MY BOY SNAPPED," wrote Jey.

The Usos are former tag team champions who lost the titles to Zayn and Owens at WrestleMania 39.

They even lost the rematch to the newly crowned tag team champions on an episode of SmackDown and were denied a second title shot by The Tribal Chief. Upon his return to the blue brand, Reigns announced that he would be the one to bring back the tag team titles to The Bloodline.

Jacob Fatu acknowledged Roman Reigns after he completed 1000 days as the Universal Champion

Roman Reigns recently completed 1000 days as the Universal Champion. He won the title three years ago and has successfully defended it against top superstars, including former world champions.

Anoa'i family member and popular professional wrestler Jacob Fatu recently took to social media to send a message to Reigns. The former MLW World Heavyweight Champion acknowledged The Head of the Table amid his historic achievement.

Taking to Instagram, Fatu shared a photo of Reigns with both his world championships and wrote:

"[1,000 days] No words needed."

This coming Friday night on SmackDown, Roman Reigns will host a celebration in honor of reaching 1000 days as Universal Champion. He previously requested both The Usos to be present for the ceremony.

