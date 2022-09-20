“No William Regal to shout it” - Wrestling world conflicted over the arrival of WarGames to the main roster

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H has announced that this year's Survivor Series will have two WarGames matches. However, wrestling fans seemed conflicted about the news.

This match type was first introduced in NWA and later seen in WCW up until 2000. In 2017, the match stipulation made its NXT debut. Since then, it has been a yearly tradition in WWE's developmental brand.

During an interview with The Ringer, The Game announced that this year's Survivor Series would feature two WarGames matches. This will be the first time WWE's main roster will feature this match stipulation.

The wrestling world has had mixed emotions about the announcement.

One of the most memorable moments leading up to NXT TakeOver was then-NXT General Manager William Regal making the announcement.

People are a tad disappointed that the former NXT General Manager will not be there to make the announcement during the show.

Some people who recently began watching wrestling believed that WWE is stealing ideas from AEW.

Longtime fans quickly educated the newcomers about the history of the match type.

Kyle Ostoyic @OstoyicKyle @WESTCHESTER23 @KPickettGoat @WWE @ringer @AEW My guess you never watched NXT... but technically it was from NWA which later been held by WCW.nxt did it before aew blood and guts @WESTCHESTER23 @KPickettGoat @WWE @ringer @AEW My guess you never watched NXT... but technically it was from NWA which later been held by WCW.nxt did it before aew blood and guts

Jordon Elliott @JordonMario25 @WWE @ringer For those who don't watch NXT, This is WarGames! WarGames appears in WCW and returned in NXT in 2017 after 20 years! It's very large cage, surrounded with 2 wrestling rings and roofless! And Now, For the first time ever in WWE history, WarGames makes first ever appearance! @WWE @ringer For those who don't watch NXT, This is WarGames! WarGames appears in WCW and returned in NXT in 2017 after 20 years! It's very large cage, surrounded with 2 wrestling rings and roofless! And Now, For the first time ever in WWE history, WarGames makes first ever appearance! https://t.co/E4nw36Am6p

Barkin Frog @Dipshittington @WESTCHESTER23 How is It aew’s idea if nxt and wcw did it first? I can’t tell if you’re trolling @WESTCHESTER23 How is It aew’s idea if nxt and wcw did it first? I can’t tell if you’re trolling

Most people were elated that Triple H was bringing the match type to the main roster.

Wrestling Jebus @WrestlingJebus @WWE



You've gotta give Triple H so much credit! @ringer Crazy how much better WWE is now compared to even just a few months ago.You've gotta give Triple H so much credit! @WWE @ringer Crazy how much better WWE is now compared to even just a few months ago.You've gotta give Triple H so much credit!

The wrestling world is excited for this year's Survivor Series.

People began to predict which teams would compete at the show.

Montanna . @Montanna999 @WWE @ringer Imperium vs the brawling brutes & judgment Day vs edge , rey , riddle and someone else & bloodline vs Braun,drew, cena and someone else maybe idkk . @WWE @ringer Imperium vs the brawling brutes & judgment Day vs edge , rey , riddle and someone else & bloodline vs Braun,drew, cena and someone else maybe idkk .

Some miss former WWE Superstars who would have been a perfect fit for this match.

Potential teams that could participate in WarGames

Over the past two years, The Bloodline has been the most dominant faction, but since Triple H overtook the creative control, many factions have made a name for themselves. Thus, WWE has a lot of teams that can participate in the match type.

Teams like Imperium, The Brawling Brutes, and The Judgment Day are all worthy contestants. On the women's side of things, Damage CTRL, Toxic Attraction, and the team of Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss are tailor-made for this match. During her NXT days, IYO SKY has already proven to be one of the most valuable assets in a WarGames match.

As per Triple H, we will see one male and one female match inside the devious structure.

Which teams would you like to participate in the WarGames match? Let us know in the comments section below.

