Fans convinced 34-year-old WWE star looks like Roman Reigns in new photo: "I thought that was Roman for a second lol"

WWE fans think a current superstar looks like Roman Reigns in a recent picture shared on social media.

Andrade made his big WWE return earlier this year at the Royal Rumble PLE. Fans are aware that he is married to fellow WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair in real life.

Charlotte occasionally posts pictures with Andrade on her official Instagram handle. In her latest picture, she can be seen hanging out with Andrade at a beach. Many fans in the comment section pointed out that Andrade resembled The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

Fans think Andrade looks like Roman Reigns (via Charlotte's Instagram)

Roman Reigns is currently on a WWE hiatus

After holding the Undisputed WWE Universal title for two long years, Reigns lost the coveted belt to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. He went on a hiatus immediately after and won't be appearing on WWE TV anytime soon.

Reigns has done it all in pro wrestling but still feels that he isn't done yet. Mere days before The Show of Shows, he sat down for a conversation with Pat McAfee and opened up about what's left for him to do in WWE. Here's what he said:

"Yeah, yeah. I'm just scratching the surface. I'm still figuring. We're still experimenting, figuring stuff out. There's so much room left. I'm 38 years young. I'm a young man. I have so much stuff to do left. There are so many different ... If we were able to do this in four years, imagine what we can conquer in another decade?"

In Reigns' absence, it seems like Solo Sikoa has taken over The Bloodline. He kicked Jimmy Uso out of the faction and brought in Tama Tonga. Last year, Reigns made it known that Sikoa would be his successor. It remains to be seen how Reigns reacts to the drastic changes made by Sikoa when he eventually returns.

