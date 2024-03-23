Roman Reigns talks about what he has left to do in WWE

It's hard to argue against the fact that Roman Reigns has morphed into the face of not only WWE but of the sports entertainment medium itself. The Tribal Chief is acknowledged by many pop culture names even.

Since 2020, the man has won championships and put down every opposition that came his way. Heading into WrestleMania XL, there are plenty among the WWE Universe who are not convinced that Cody Rhodes really has a chance at dethroning The Bloodline's "Head of the Table."

Speaking to Pat McAfee during a rare public appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Roman Reigns disclosed that he is not done yet. Agreeing with the host that he is still in his prime, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion claimed that what has been done thus far is only "scratching the surface" and that the best is yet to come:

"Yeah, yeah. I'm just scratching the surface. I'm still figuring. We're still experimenting, figuring stuff out. There's so much room left. I'm 38 years young. I'm a young man. I have so much stuff to do left. There are so many different ... If we were able to do this in four years, imagine what we can conquer in another decade?" [From 2:28:16 to 2:28:36]

Roman Reigns concluded by saying that he does not see his current title reign ending any time soon as the company is currently gunning for landmarks and numbers. He boasted that he was the guy who had brought it here.

Xavier Woods feels WWE simply cannot have Roman Reigns go over Cody Rhodes in 2024

A year after putting Cody Rhodes away, thanks to significant interferences from The Bloodline, Roman Reigns is once again booked for The Grandest Stage of Them All opposite The American Nightmare. This came at the expense of a showdown between Reigns and The Rock.

In an interview with WWE Die Wouche, New Day star Xavier Woods predicted the main event of this year's sports entertainment spectacle. He feels that The Tribal Chief losing the belt will open doors for many other talents in the company to receive a shot at the top prize:

"...There's no way he gets through WrestleMania with that championship. If he does, I don't know. I can't even say anything because, just in case that he does, but I fully believe he will no longer be champion after WrestleMania 40," said Woods. He added, "...And then I feel like we might just have a champion who shows up and defends the title a bit more and then people will have a shot at winning the heavyweight championship. Excuse me, the universal championship." [H/T: SEScoops]

Woods also reminded fans that he has a rare victory over The Tribal Chief and that despite it, he never received another crack at it. At WrestleMania XL, The New Day contends for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a six-pack Ladder match.

