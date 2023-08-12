Fans are convinced WWE star will finally return on RAW this Monday

WWE fans have been treated to several returns since Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as the company's creative figurehead in July 2022. Ahead of the August 14 episode of RAW, many fans believe Lita could appear on television for the first time in four months.

In April, the 48-year-old teamed up with Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus at WrestleMania 39 to defeat Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. A week later, Stratus turned heel after attacking her fellow Hall of Famer backstage.

WWE uploaded a YouTube video advertising the upcoming Lynch vs. Stratus match ahead of Monday's RAW in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. In the comments section, several fans predicted that Lita will get involved:

Lita and Trish Stratus used to be on-screen allies

One fan even speculated that Stratus might leave for good if she loses to Lynch in her home country of Canada:

Lita and Trish Stratus are two of the most influential women in wrestling history

The WWE Universe seemed torn on whether Lynch or Stratus should emerge with the victory on Monday. Fans also mentioned that the match deserved to take place at last week's SummerSlam premium live event instead of RAW:

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus have been feuding for four months

Lynch and Stratus' only previous competitive one-on-one match took place at Night of Champions in May. The latter picked up the victory after receiving help from Zoey Stark.

The two women were supposed to face each other on the July 31 episode of RAW. However, the match lasted just five seconds due to Stark attacking Lynch.

Why Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus didn't happen at WWE SummerSlam

Following SummerSlam, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H explained that he could only book a limited number of matches for the event. As a result, he wanted Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus to take place as a featured bout on RAW instead.

Lynch reacted to the SummerSlam setback by joking on social media that she was "making lemonade with all these lemons I've been given." Triple H responded to the comment at the SummerSlam press conference, saying superstars sometimes have to "take the lemons and make lemonade" in certain situations.

On the August 7 episode of RAW, Lynch drank lemonade from ringside during Shayna Baszler's win over Zoey Stark. She also spat the drink out of her mouth in the same way Triple H spat water in the air during his famous ring entrance.

Do you think Lita will return on RAW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why did fans start booing John Cena?