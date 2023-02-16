Roman Reigns has now surpassed 900 days as the Universal Champion, officially marking it as the longest title reign of the modern era, and wrestling Twitter is conflicted about future possibilities.

It's safe to say that The Tribal Chief has proven himself to be the top draw in WWE over the last few years. Reigns is now on the road to headline WrestleMania 39 at the SoFi Stadium as he looks to retain his long-running title reign against Cody Rhodes.

Roman Reigns' historic title run of 900 days and counting makes him the sixth longest reigning World Champion in the Stamford-based wrestling promotion's history. The current Undisputed Universal Champion sits behind Pedro Morales' incredible 1,027 days as the top champion.

Fans are now heavily debating whether The Head of the Table should be the first superstar to break the historic 60-year-old record by retaining the championship against The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes at the Showcase of the Immortals.

iBeast @ibeastIess



Here's to hitting 1000 days after Mania as Champ, my Chief. 900 days as Universal Champion. It has been an honour, a blessing to be able to witness this greatness and masterpiece from the very beginning of this beautiful, cinematic reign. Thank you, Roman Reigns. THANK YOU.Here's to hitting 1000 days after Mania as Champ, my Chief. 900 days as Universal Champion. It has been an honour, a blessing to be able to witness this greatness and masterpiece from the very beginning of this beautiful, cinematic reign. Thank you, Roman Reigns. THANK YOU.Here's to hitting 1000 days after Mania as Champ, my Chief. ☝️ https://t.co/pMAzwyakw8

gơɖƖყ⁷☝🏾 @godIymode @ibeastIess 1,000 days on May 27th. It's gonna be a crazy milestone bro @ibeastIess 1,000 days on May 27th. It's gonna be a crazy milestone bro https://t.co/8GBcaQIqFP

Visionary Hartwell Chief 🗿⚡ @visionarychief

#romanreigns I would love to see roman reigns hitting 1000 days as universal champion and he should because he is so close to 1000 days. But chances are he is gonna lose at WrestleMania. So just gonna enjoy whatever is left of his EPIC title reign because its end is coming 🥲 I would love to see roman reigns hitting 1000 days as universal champion and he should because he is so close to 1000 days. But chances are he is gonna lose at WrestleMania. So just gonna enjoy whatever is left of his EPIC title reign because its end is coming 🥲#romanreigns

Rakshit Shah - PATHAAN @rshah2611 @WWERomanReigns



Walking in and leaving elimination chamber with the championship



& also the same at WrestleMania......I Acknowledge You! Tribal chief 🏻



You have to enter the 1000 days club as the champion! You are the box office attraction king @HeymanHustle Smash both of them my tribal cheif..Walking in and leaving elimination chamber with the championship& also the same at WrestleMania......I Acknowledge You! Tribal chiefYou have to enter the 1000 days club as the champion! You are the box office attractionking @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle Smash both of them my tribal cheif..Walking in and leaving elimination chamber with the championship & also the same at WrestleMania......I Acknowledge You! Tribal chief ☝🏻You have to enter the 1000 days club as the champion! You are the box office attraction 👑 king https://t.co/GU7wXgV6ZT

RockReigns. @IAmRockReigns Roman Reigns should retain at Mania. Hold the title past 1,000 days and break Pedro Morales’ 1,027 day reign. Roman Reigns should retain at Mania. Hold the title past 1,000 days and break Pedro Morales’ 1,027 day reign.

Lisa -Bloodline 🩸🩸🩸 @tribalreigns Roman Reigns tweets and the Cody fans are gone into overdrive and saying he is the guy. No he isn’t. Roman will be hitting 1000 days. Roman Reigns tweets and the Cody fans are gone into overdrive and saying he is the guy. No he isn’t. Roman will be hitting 1000 days. ☝️☝️☝️

The feud between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes is heating up every week, but before The Tribal Chief steps into the ring at WrestleMania in the main event, he has to deal with Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber 2023.

We'll have to wait and see if Reigns walks out as the champion and destroys the former Bloodline member as he promised.

WWE veteran speaks on Roman Reigns possibly winning at WrestleMania 39

WWE has been molding Cody Rhodes into one of the most formidable challengers that Roman Reigns has ever faced as we head into WrestleMania 39. Jim Cornette has stated that The American Nightmare needs to be the one to win the Undisputed Universal Championship at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Reigns is currently slated to take on Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber on February 18 in the latter's hometown of Montreal. If The Head of the Table is successful in scoring a win against his former stablemate, his spot in the main event will be secured.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the legendary manager painted a scenario of how Roman Reigns could lose against Rhodes this April and stated that Sami Zayn should be a key instrument in how it comes together.

Again, I think Sami [Zayn] needs to possible be instrumental in it but without actually helping Cody [Rhodes] do it to where he comes as a flunky but he needs to. In some way or another, Cody and Sami need to be showing each other, as much support as possible and Sami needs to be instrumental in validating Cody as the new champion. But yeah, I think this is the time because you're going to miss the moment if you don't do it now," said Cornette. [From 4:00 to 4:29]

Do you think Roman Reigns should retain the Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

