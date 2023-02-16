Roman Reigns has now surpassed 900 days as the Universal Champion, officially marking it as the longest title reign of the modern era, and wrestling Twitter is conflicted about future possibilities.
It's safe to say that The Tribal Chief has proven himself to be the top draw in WWE over the last few years. Reigns is now on the road to headline WrestleMania 39 at the SoFi Stadium as he looks to retain his long-running title reign against Cody Rhodes.
Roman Reigns' historic title run of 900 days and counting makes him the sixth longest reigning World Champion in the Stamford-based wrestling promotion's history. The current Undisputed Universal Champion sits behind Pedro Morales' incredible 1,027 days as the top champion.
Fans are now heavily debating whether The Head of the Table should be the first superstar to break the historic 60-year-old record by retaining the championship against The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes at the Showcase of the Immortals.
The feud between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes is heating up every week, but before The Tribal Chief steps into the ring at WrestleMania in the main event, he has to deal with Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber 2023.
We'll have to wait and see if Reigns walks out as the champion and destroys the former Bloodline member as he promised.
WWE veteran speaks on Roman Reigns possibly winning at WrestleMania 39
WWE has been molding Cody Rhodes into one of the most formidable challengers that Roman Reigns has ever faced as we head into WrestleMania 39. Jim Cornette has stated that The American Nightmare needs to be the one to win the Undisputed Universal Championship at the Grandest Stage of Them All.
Reigns is currently slated to take on Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber on February 18 in the latter's hometown of Montreal. If The Head of the Table is successful in scoring a win against his former stablemate, his spot in the main event will be secured.
Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the legendary manager painted a scenario of how Roman Reigns could lose against Rhodes this April and stated that Sami Zayn should be a key instrument in how it comes together.
Again, I think Sami [Zayn] needs to possible be instrumental in it but without actually helping Cody [Rhodes] do it to where he comes as a flunky but he needs to. In some way or another, Cody and Sami need to be showing each other, as much support as possible and Sami needs to be instrumental in validating Cody as the new champion. But yeah, I think this is the time because you're going to miss the moment if you don't do it now," said Cornette. [From 4:00 to 4:29]
