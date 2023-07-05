Fans divided over Roman Reigns possibly reuniting with his old friends in WWE

Roman Reigns is starting to lose the support of his family members as his empire slowly crumbles with each passing week. Amid an incredible WWE storyline involving the Samoans, fans online recently discussed a potential Shield reunion.

Following their split in 2014, Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley), and Seth Rollins went their separate ways and became top singles superstars with world title reigns under their belt.

While they reunited on TV later on, the group wrestled for the final time together before Moxley left the company in 2019 and joined AEW. It's been four years, and each member of the Shield is still at the top of their game, and it seems unlikely that they would work together anytime soon.

However, a small section of the fanbase is hopeful of seeing them wrestle together and felt the superstars would realize how it would be a "best for business" decision.

Many others believed we'd never get to see Reigns, Moxley, and Rollins until they got inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The AEW star has seemingly shut down the idea of a WWE return in the past, and if he does come back, it might only be for a well-deserved spot in the HOF alongside his former stablemates.

Dr. Tua The Turtle, PhD MD 🇺🇸🇷🇺 @TuaTurtle @JustTalkWrestle We would all love that but it’ll never happen where all 3 reunite in the ring. The next time we’ll see the 3 of them reunite it’ll be at The Shield’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. @JustTalkWrestle We would all love that but it’ll never happen where all 3 reunite in the ring. The next time we’ll see the 3 of them reunite it’ll be at The Shield’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Tim Flaherty @TimFlaherty823 @JustTalkWrestle Hall of Fame induction but who knows if Mox will even show up for that @JustTalkWrestle Hall of Fame induction but who knows if Mox will even show up for that

While most people would like to see another The Shield run in WWE, some were no longer excited about the faction, widely considered one of the greatest in the modern era.

IMLJ @L_J_Gallagher @JustTalkWrestle We don’t need this. Next thing you know they’ll bring it back every year like octogenarian DX @JustTalkWrestle We don’t need this. Next thing you know they’ll bring it back every year like octogenarian DX

Roman Reigns will be "put on trial" during the next SmackDown episode

Money in the Bank marked an important moment in the Bloodline saga as The Usos finally got the better of Roman Reigns. Despite having Solo Sikoa in his team, The Tribal Chief got pinned for the first time in over three years, handing Jey and Jimmy a massive victory at the premium live event in London.

Reigns has been absolutely distraught after getting embarrassed by his cousins, but it seems like the world champion's misery is far from over.

The Usos took to Twitter and confirmed that Roman Reigns would feel the heat in the "Tribal Court" at a special SmackDown episode set to emanate from Madison Square Garden.

Could Reigns suffer another setback and face another betrayal soon? What are your predictions for the segment? Share them in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes