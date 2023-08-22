Fans feel WWE legend is hurting Becky Lynch, start a countdown

WWE fans are united in their opinion on the bitter feud between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus, and the verdict says The Man is getting hurt.

Legendary superstar Trish Stratus turned heel after betraying Becky Lynch in April this year, and the two have been feuding ever since. The Hall of Famer insists her legacy in women's wrestling deserves more respect, while Lynch is determined to immortalize her own.

Trish Stratus has also found an ally in Zoey Stark, who has gradually impressed fans with her matches against Becky Lynch. WWE briefly teased tension between Stratus and Stark, but the duo is working well together to get the upper hand over Lynch.

Following an extended rivalry, Becky finally got herself a Steel Cage match against Trish Stratus booked for Payback 2023. It appears that their feud will end at the upcoming premium live event next month, and fans have started the countdown.

The WWE Universe took to social media to share their opinion on the rivalry between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus. One noted that the feud 'is hurting Becky Lynch's aura,' and several agreed.

Fans stated that while the storyline started hot, its charm has fizzled out. They believe the rivalry should have ended with a big match at SummerSlam. Many also argued that Trish Stratus is not bringing in the same intensity as Becky Lynch.

However, fans saw Zoey Stark as a positive in this program and credited her for her matches against Becky Lynch. Here's what the WWE Universe had to say about The Man's feud with Trish Stratus:

Becky Lynch will take on Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere match on Monday Night RAW next week. It will be interesting to see if Trish Stratus will make her presence known during this bout, hoping to get an early advantage on the final episode of the red show before Payback.

Could Becky Lynch compete in a massive WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2023?

With SummerSlam in the history books, fans have set their sights on the last of the big-four premium live events, Survivor Series. Speculations are doing rounds for a potential WarGames match pitting the team of Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn against The Judgment Day and JD McDonagh.

Considering Rhea Ripley's dominant role in all Judgment Day matches, some fans have predicted Becky Lynch's potential alliance with the babyfaces. The WWE Universe hopes to see The Man return to the women's title picture, and this match could set up her title feud with Rhea Ripley.

