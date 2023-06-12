Fans feel WWE legend The Rock is on a downward spiral after $60 million loss; lists four major ways he has lost out recently

The Rock's luck is not working out in the best way for him right now. The WWE legend has been suffering setback after setback, and fans have recently noticed this fact.

The Rock recently returned to the Fast and Furious franchise to work with Vin Diesel, putting aside their long-time real-life feud that had caused him to leave in the first place. His movie, Black Adam, also flopped, and his attempts to make it seem successful online had not gone down well with fans either.

On top of that, the show made about his childhood, Young Rock, was also canceled recently. Aside from his acting career, Johnson, along with partners, bought the XFL, and while the football league had a successful season, it was not financially successful at all. The reports stated that despite the apparent success, industry sources had confirmed that it had lost $60 million.

A fan was unhappy for the former WWE Superstar, saying that he had hit "Rock Bottom," listing out the four major ways that he had been on a downward spiral at the moment.

iBeast @ibeastIess

- XFL lost $60 million dollars,

- Ran back to Vin Diesel after stating he will never return to Fast Franchise

- Young Rock cancelled



The Rock just hit Rock Bottom

Other fans also commented, saying that this downfall had to be studied and there was worse to come.

🐝 @heelgirlszn @ibeastIess no cuz at this point the downfall gotta be studied?? @ibeastIess no cuz at this point the downfall gotta be studied?? 😭

A few fans commented that this was the perfect time for Johnson to return to WWE, as it would be a win-win for both parties. They mostly wanted him to come back to where he was appreciated, i.e., a WWE ring.

MrMCG @MrMCG9000 @ibeastIess This is the perfect time to return, right before SummerSlam. It's a win win. @ibeastIess This is the perfect time to return, right before SummerSlam. It's a win win.

iBeast @ibeastIess @heelgirlszn just want him to come back home where he's appreciated @heelgirlszn just want him to come back home where he's appreciated https://t.co/dM6kuJxqZ0

However, a few others pointed out that if this was the worst that it could get for him, he was still more than successful and didn't have any reasons to worry at all.

Victor Redman @victorredman @ibeastIess Welp, I sure hope hope if I ever hit "Rock Bottom" mine comes with millions in the bank as well. @ibeastIess Welp, I sure hope hope if I ever hit "Rock Bottom" mine comes with millions in the bank as well. 😂

Nagorg @Nagorg1 @ibeastIess He has a net worth of $800 million. If that's rock bottom, let me hit it twice. @ibeastIess He has a net worth of $800 million. If that's rock bottom, let me hit it twice.

For the time being, Johnson might not be having the best time, but it remains to be seen if it truly affects the WWE legend.

WWE legend The Rock is not worried about XFL losing money

Although losing $60 million would be a crippling blow to most, The Rock said that he was not worried about it. He mentioned that he was in it for the long run and that it was about legacy.

“This is not just an endeavor that’s going to fill up a portfolio and one day we flip it and we’re out. This is legacy. This is the long game.”

The star also mentioned that the reason he was so invested in XFL was because his own football career had not ended on his own terms.

“I needed the XFL because football didn’t end on my terms. I didn’t go out in a blaze of glory, big retirement."

It's clear that the star is not too worried at the moment, despite apparent setbacks. It remains to be seen whether Dwayne Johnson will soon get back to winning ways when it comes to his ventures.

Do you think The Rock could come back to WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

